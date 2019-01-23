Pelosi, House Democrats speak as shutdown enters fifth week -- watch live

House Democrats hold a media availability at 10 a.m., after its weekly caucus is meeting, as the partial government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, now enters its fifth week.

The Senate is expected to vote on Thursday to advance two proposals to end the government shutdown, one which provides money for President Trump's requested border wall, and one which reopens the government but does not include wall funding. Both proposals need 60 votes in order to advance to a full vote on the Senate floor.

The House, too, plans to take up six appropriations bills and is also including new border security funding, though not funding for a southern border wall. The Senate, however, will not take up this bill. Instead, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to bring up the plan proposed by the White House, which House Democrats have already uniformly rejected.