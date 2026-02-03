House committee report accuses White House, DHS of Good, Pretti killings cover-up

The Democratic members of a U.S. House committee have released the findings of a report examining last month's fatal shootings in Minneapolis by federal immigration officers.

Renee Good was shot dead by ICE officer Jonathan Ross on Jan. 7, 2025, and Alex Pretti was killed by two Border Patrol officers on Jan. 24.

Democratic California Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, laid out four of the report's key findings:

"The Trump Administration's extreme policies, violent tactics, and culture of impunity led to the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti."

"The Trump Administration's lies about the killings cannot cover up what the American people saw with their own eyes."

"The available evidence suggests that the Trump Administration is attempting to cover up misconduct."

"The Trump Administration is continuing its cover-up by impeding thorough and impartial investigations into the shootings."

The report also highlights how evidence counters the administration's initial claims that both victims were domestic terrorists aiming to harm federal law enforcement.

"Let's be clear: the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti could have been prevented, and they should both still be alive," Garcia wrote. "President Trump, [Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem, and [the U.S. Department of Homeland Security] have lied over and over again and are now trying to cover up the truth. The Trump Administration needs to be held accountable."

WCCO has reached out to the White House and Homeland Security for comment.

The committee, chaired by Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, is currently comprised of 44 representatives: 24 Republicans and 20 Democrats.

Republican members include Reps. Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar, Virginia Foxx, Pete Sessions, Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert. Its Democratic members include Reps. Eleanor Holmes Norton, Kwesisi Mfume, Shontel Brown, Jasmine Crockett, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

Good's brothers, Brent and Luke Ganger, are set to testify Tuesday afternoon at a public Congressional forum co-led by Garcia on "the violent tactics and disproportionate use of force by agents of the Department of Homeland Security."



