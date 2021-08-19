Judge rejects murder and attempted murder charges for Honolulu officers in fatal shooting of 16-year-old

A Hawaii judge on Wednesday rejected murder and attempted murder charges against three Honolulu police officers in the fatal shooting of a teenager, preventing the case from going to trial.

District Court Judge William Domingo, in a ruling from the bench, said there was no probable cause that the officers committed the crimes they were accused of. The ruling came after witness testimony wrapped up in a month-long preliminary hearing to determine whether probable cause existed to move the case forward, reports CBS station KGMB.

Honolulu Police officers Geoffrey Thom, left, and Christopher Fredeluces embrace as defense attorney Thomas Otake embraces his client Zackary Ah Nee after Judge William Domingo rejected murder and attempted murder charges against the officers in the fatal shooting of a teenager, preventing the case from going to trial, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at district court in Honolulu. Cory Lum/Honolulu Civil Beat via AP, Pool

Domingo noted the teenager, 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap, led the officers on a high-speed chase immediately before the April 5 shooting, refusing commands to stop. He said the incident only ended after Sykap was shot and the car fell into a canal. Body camera video obtained by the station showed Officer Geoffrey Thom firing 10 rounds at Sykap from behind the vehicle through the rear window after it stopped at an intersection. Domingo agreed with defense attorneys that officers who fired into the car while positioned on foot outside it were in danger when the vehicle once again started to move, reports KGMB.

Honolulu prosecutors had filed charges against the three officers after a grand jury decided not to indict them, arguing a trial should be held regardless. It's the first time in more than 40 years that a Honolulu police officer has been charged in a fatal shooting.

Thom was charged with murder. Officers Zackary Ah Nee and Fredeluces, who also opened fire, were charged with second-degree attempted murder.

"If there was no pursuit in the beginning, and there were just people in the car and officers just came up and started shooting from behind without any type of provocation — but that's not what we have here," Domingo said.

The officers silently hugged their attorneys and supporters after Domingo spoke. A few supporters of the officers gasped in delight in the courtroom, where spectators were required to sit six feet apart to observe pandemic social distancing guidelines.

The shots were fired after Sykap weaved in and out of traffic while traveling up to 80 mph as he led police on a high-speed chase along highways and city streets. His brother was injured in the shooting.

Bodycam video from the 4/5 fatal police shooting of a teen shows the officer who fired first, shot 10 x's through back windshield of a stolen Honda. No juvenile faces are seen, which is part of HPD's argument to w/hold the videos. More here: https://t.co/cnxteK7NlY #HawaiiNewsNow pic.twitter.com/Q9ptFUpUCy — Lynn Kawano (@LynnKawano) May 20, 2021

The car came to a stop after being surrounded by police vehicles on a city street. The officers stood near the car, ordering the occupants to get out.

"The reasonable person would think, well, you know, is it over? And it's not over at that point," Domingo said. The judge said the car started moving again, putting the officers in danger, and that's when Thom fired his weapon.

Police say the Honda was stolen and linked to an escalating series of crimes in the days prior, including a purse snatching, a burglary and an armed robbery.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Van Marter had argued in court that the officers weren't in danger at the time of the shooting. He said Thom displayed a breakdown in judgement, restraint and discipline in that there was no reason for him "to start blasting 10 rounds into that car."

"We're talking about taking a person's life with a gun. A government employee. He's supposed to be disciplined, exercise restraint, only do something if necessary," Van Marter said.

The presumed bullet trajectory from Officer Thom. Prosecutor's Office via KGMB-TV

Honolulu's chief medical examiner testified that Sykap was hit by eight shots, including one to the back of the head and a fatal wound in the upper back, which tore his aorta. The medical examiner said toxicology results showed methamphetamine in Sykap's blood.

Eric Seitz, a Sykap family attorney, told KGMB in a statement that the teen's family members are "upset and do not understand why the officers will not face a criminal trial for shooting a 16-year-old boy in the back eight times when he posed no actual threat to them." Seitz said the family would be pursuing a lawsuit.

Malcolm Lutu, the president of State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers, said in a statement that the police union was pleased that the legal system ruled in favor of the officers for a second time.

"Today isn't a day of celebration, rather, it proves that the officers' decision making was justified. It does not take away from the tragedy of what happened and the impact that it has on many families," he said.

The Honolulu prosecutor's office said it was "very disappointed" by the ruling. It said Prosecutor Steve Alm would hold a news conference on Monday to discuss the case. Prosecutors have the option to appeal the judge's ruling to dismiss charges, KGMB reports.

Last month, a police evidence specialist testified that a pellet gun that looked like a firearm was found in the car Sykap was driving. Police said they also found two magazines, one with real ammunition and one that was empty. But they did not find real firearms in the car.

Police also testified that officers found a backpack several blocks away from the shooting that came from a suspect who fled the vehicle. The backpack contained an inoperable blank-firing revolver, which is similar to devices used as movie props or at track-and-field events.

The case comes a year after nationwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality in other parts of the U.S. Some in the Micronesian community say Sykap's shooting highlights the racism they face in Hawaii.

Sykap was born in Guam, a U.S. territory, to parents who were from Chuuk in the Federated States of Micronesia.