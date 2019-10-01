Hong Kong police shoot 18-year-old protester as violence escalates

Hong Kong — Four months of protests in Hong Kong reached a dangerous escalation when police targeted anti-government demonstrators with live bullets for the first time. The crackdown came as China celebrated 70 years of communism, showing off its most advanced nuclear missile and a hypersonic missile.

For a time, the streets resembled a war zone where pops of live ammunition echoed around the city's streets — a police officer shot a protestor in the chest at close-range.

The 18-year-old student was left bleeding and screaming in Cantonese: "My chest is in pain. I want to go to the hospital."

The student remains in critical condition. News of the shooting ratchets up the violence with the protestors now out for blood.

The police called the shooting of the student lawful, but the incident marks a fierce escalation in the violence that has rocked the city since June. Protests are now being held with even more frequency and force.

Police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters at Shatin, Hong Kong, Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Kin Cheung / AP

A fire has been set here in Mong Kok, riot police are pushing past trying to flush protestors out. Their routine is well-established, the demonstrators are pushed back first by tear gas and water cannons and now, it seems, by bullets.

"We are not fearful and we will continue to fight for our rights and I think it sends a very important message for the world to listen that Hong Kong people will continue to fight," said Lee Cheuk-yan, a former legislator.

The protests have plunged Hong Kong into a yet unseen level of chaos. The government has responded by labeling protestors as "rioters," which automatically carries a longer prison term — a tactic that pro-democracy activists warn is just one step closer to declaring martial law.