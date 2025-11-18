Honda recalls nearly 257,000 cars over software flaw that can cause drivers to lose power

Honda is recalling 256,603 vehicles because of a software flaw that can cause drivers to lose power, increasing the risk of a crash, according to federal regulators.

The recall affects Honda Accord Hybrid vehicles with model years 2023-2025, according to a Nov. 17 notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall stems from an issue with the vehicles' internal software, which could reset while a motorist is driving. Dealers will reprogram the defective software free of charge, the government agency said.

Honda will send letters to affected owners on Jan. 5, 2026, NHTSA said. Owners can also call Honda's customer service line at 1-888-234-2138. The recall number is TN2. Vehicle Identification Numbers involved in the recall will be searchable on NHTSA.gov beginning Nov. 18.

Earlier this month, Honda also recalled more than 406,000 vehicles over a separate defect that can cause the vehicles' wheels to detach. In June, the Japanese automaker recalled more than 259,000 vehicles in the U.S. because some cars could have a brake pedal defect.