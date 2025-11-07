Honda recalls more than 406,000 vehicles because wheels can come off

Honda is recalling 406,290 vehicles because of a manufacturing defect that can cause the wheels to detach, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall affects Civic vehicles for model years 2016-2021, according to a Nov. 6 recall notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). According to the documents, some accessory aluminum wheels on the vehicles may not have the correct steel bolt seat, which could cause the lug nuts to loosen and potentially lead to the wheel detaching.

"American Honda expects a very small number of vehicles will require wheel(s) replacement," a notice to Honda dealers said.

Honda dealers will inspect the wheels of the recalled vehicles, and replace hubs and wheels if necessary at no cost to the owners, NHTSA said.

Notification letters will be mailed on Dec. 9, while owners can also call Honda's customer service at 1-888-234-2138, the notice said. The recall number is MMZ.