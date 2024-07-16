We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you want to protect your home, these expert-driven tips can help.

With inflation still hot and housing inventory remaining low across much of the US, real estate prices continue to rise. In the last year, average US home prices increased by 6.2% according to Redfin.

These growing costs underscore the importance of home security. If you're going to make a big investment — or if you're staying put because you locked in a good deal — the last thing you want is to feel unsafe in your home on a day-to-day basis, not to mention the potential cost and hassle of dealing with break-ins.

Fortunately, there are several straightforward ways to improve your home protection. This can involve a mix of adding technology like home security systems as well as being aware of best practices that help keep you safe.

Find out how the right security system could help protect you now.

5 home security tips all homeowners should know

"The best way to make your home more secure is to put yourself in the mind of a burglar. Criminals are cowards and don't want to be caught. Understanding that puts you in a position to identify ways to deter them from selecting your home as a target," says Gene Petrino, co-founder at Survival Response LLC.

Some of the best home security tips include the following:

Add lighting

One of the best home security tips to know is that adding more lights outside can deter burglars.

"Lighting is the number one crime prevention method because it prevents criminals from going undetected. Lights should be bright enough to illuminate the exterior of your home. Using motion sensing lights adds a layer of protection," says Petrino.

Explore your top home security options online today.

Secure doors

You might think locking your doors is enough to keep burglars out, but that's not always the case.

"As a former police officer, I was always amazed to see so many front and back doors kicked in/open with the locks still intact. Many people buy a good strong lock and put it on their front door, but most forget to reinforce the door jam — the metal plate on the other side of the door lock," explains Kirk MacDowell, president and CEO at MacGuard Security Advisors, Inc.

"Modern door locks usually come with a matching strike plate, but many people just leave the old one on. However, it's always a good idea to change it out and strengthen it with 1.5-inch screws so that it will keep the bad guys out if they try to enter by force," he adds.

If you want even more security, you can use 3-inch stainless steel screws that "will make your doors nearly impossible to kick in or pry open," says Petrino.

Add a video doorbell

A video doorbell can be a key part of a home security system, especially because it gives homeowners more control over their front doors.

"One common tactic criminals use when attempting to break into a home is knocking on the door. If no one answers, they will attempt to force entry through the front door or go to the rear of the home and force entry at a sliding glass door, window, or door," says Petrino.

"Video doorbells now alert you when someone is at your door, even if they don't ring the doorbell. This allows you to speak to the person, which will more likely than not, discourage them from attempting entry. It is also a great way to deter package theft," he adds.

Add outdoor cameras

In addition to using video doorbells to secure your front door, you can use cameras to secure other parts of your home.

"Technology can tie everything together. For instance, outdoor cameras with analytics/AI that are connected into a security system can discern friend or foe," says MacDowell.

"The important thing to remember is that even if you don't have anything of value in your home, burglars don't know this. Even with an alarm system, many times they don't know you have one until they break in. That's why I love integrated cameras, because it's a visual cue to the burglar that you are monitoring the property," he adds.

Use landscaping to your advantage

Landscaping isn't just for show. It can also be a burglary prevention tool, says Petrino.

One aspect of this home security tip is to "keep shrubs and hedges below two feet and tree canopies above six feet. This removes hiding places for criminals," he explains.

You can also use landscaping to discourage intruders.

"Use hostile landscaping to deter criminals from gaining access to points of entry. Thorny plants should be placed in areas you want to deter access to, such as under windows and along fence lines," adds Petrino.

Relatedly, you want to make sure that equipment like ladders and lawn tools are secured, rather than being left out as a way to assist intruders.

"A burglar might go into your outdoor shed to find your tools to break into your own home," says MacDowell. "So, it's very important to keep any ancillary structures locked and secured. Also, if ladders are kept outside, make sure that they are chained or cabled to a gas pipe or water meter that is attached to the home, through both rungs of the ladder."

The bottom line

These are some of the top home security tips to consider, and it can be useful to think about how these areas work together, rather than just choosing one.

"In summary, it's good to think about concentric layers of security for your home, starting with outside cameras, mitigating shrubs, locking up tools and ladders, and having an alarm system that will activate if someone decides to break in," says MacDowell.