With persistent inflation and elevated interest rates, Americans are feeling the squeeze. In this environment, it's critical to stretch every dollar and get the most value out of any product or service you buy.

It's particularly important to maximize value when purchasing a home security system since it directly affects the safety and security of your home and family. Comparing the best home security systems available and emphasizing the features that matter most to you—such as price, installation and available options—is an excellent place to start.

Best home security systems

Here are some of the best home security systems currently available for purchase, broken down into six categories.

Best for cost: Ring

Ring offers a wide array of security system systems for every budget, depending on your needs. Bundles range from a just-the-basics five-piece package to an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink 14-piece package for $499.99 (as of December 27, 2023).

The company offers three affordable plans for 24-hour monitoring: Basic ($3.99 per month), Plus ($10 per month) and Pro ($20 per month). All plans give you access to rich features such as six months of video history, video saving and sharing, notifications and camera home and away modes. The Pro plan comes with 24/7 professional alarm monitoring, backup internet and other features. You can take advantage of a free 30-day test spin of the professional monitoring service to help you determine if you want to purchase the added layer of security.

Best for set-up: Frontpoint

While costs for home security systems are relatively inexpensive when compared to the value they provide, installation drives up the upfront cost, preventing many from purchasing a system. Frontpoint alleviates this issue by providing home security systems without setup or installation fees.

Because Frontpoints systems are wireless, drilling holes and running wires through your walls is unnecessary. The company claims you can easily install the system yourself in roughly 30 minutes without having to pay for a technician.

Frontpoint offers three security systems ranging from $79 to $419 (as of December 27, 2023). You can also build your own system or customize existing packages with additional equipment as needed, such as doorbell cameras, flood sensors, keychain remotes and indoor and outdoor cameras.

Best for no contracts: SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe offers seven home security packages, as well as a build-it-yourself option. All packages come with no contracts and include around-the-clock alarm monitoring. The company offers a 60-day money-back guarantee, so if you aren't completely satisfied, you can return your system and receive a full refund from SimpliSafe.

SimpliSafe monitors your home for break-ins, fires, floods and other emergencies and can contact police, fire and medical dispatch when needed. The company offers three coverage options for $0.33, $0.66 and $0.99 per day, respectively. The system is easy to install yourself, but if you prefer, you can opt for professional installation for an extra price.

Best for reviews: ADT

ADT sports an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and commonly receives top ratings from various home security media outlets. ADT earns 4.2 out of 5 possible stars on Consumer Affairs. The company has been in business since 1874 and maintains the largest professional monitoring network in the United States.

ADT partners with Google, allowing you to seamlessly integrate Google Nest products such as its doorbell, indoor and outdoor cameras and floodlight cameras. ADT offers three packages you can install yourself or opt for professional installation. Get a custom quote from ADT to determine what your costs might be.

Best for perks: Vivint

Vivint stands out by offering a wall-mounted hub, a unique feature in the home security space. Consequently, you can control all of your smart devices from a single app.

Another way Vivent sets itself apart is its full service. To get a quote, you must speak with a customer service agent, who will work with you to learn about your home and property and help you devise the best home security system for your needs. Additionally, Vivent is a good option if you prefer having a professional install your system—there is no DIY option—and you want support selecting the best equipment for your home.

Vivint's technology is second to none, with doorbell cameras to capture porch pirates and burglars with a 180°x 180° field of view and a 65dB speaker. Vivint's outdoor cameras have a 140° field of view and a night vision range of 55 feet.

Best for smart homes: Abode

If you already use smart home technology, you can control Abode's security system with your existing devices, including the following:

Google Home

Alexa

HomeKit

Sonos

Z-Wave

Zigbee

Since Abode is compatible with all of these platforms, you have more options if you decide to upgrade your smart home in the future. Abode offers three security bundles ($139.99 to $259.99 each as of December 2023) with security hubs and other equipment (depending on the bundle you choose), as well as a free month of pro monitoring and other hardware. You also have the option to choose from two upgraded bundles for additional hardware.

Alternatively, you can build your own system to configure the best protection for your needs.

How to find the best security system



Finding the best home security system can help you protect your home and family. Here's how to do it: