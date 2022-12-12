Invest in a home security system this holiday season: Here's how it can help

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You may want to invest in a home security system for both protection and peace of mind. Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's already December, which means the holidays are encroaching and winter weather is here. Before you get too busy shopping for others, you may want to consider investing some extra money in yourself — and your home — before the year ends.

There are several items you may want to consider buying (aside from presents for loved ones) but home security systems may top the list. Home security products, in particular, will come in handy around this time of year.

If you don't already have a solid home security system or you're looking to expand your current set and purchase some new products, then check out some of the top home security companies currently available. See below for a breakdown of the companies and the deals available.

Why should I get a home security system?

Shopping is in full swing this holiday season, with 35% of shoppers saying they plan to spend more than last year, according to a PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) 2022 Holiday Outlook. The majority of consumers are expected to spend around $1,400 or more for gifts, entertainment and travel expenses, the report states.

If you're also planning to spend a good chunk of change this month, you'll want to make sure your pricey presents are protected. An estimated 260 million packages were missing or "disappeared" from consumers' porches across the U.S. this past year, according to a recent report from Safewise, which surveyed 1,000 Americans. 80% of Americans are even more concerned about porch thefts this year, the survey found.

In short, you may want to invest in a home security system for both protection and peace of mind. Plus, now is a great time to buy — with several companies offering holiday deals and discounts. Cove is promoting an early access holiday sale that includes 60% off equipment and a free indoor camera or a doorbell camera (valid on any new system). Shop the sale today!

Here are some ways they can help you this holiday season:

Deter burglars

Remotely monitor your home

Get alerted to potential issues

Home security products and services to consider

There are a variety of home security products and services available. The exact type of protection you'll need will vary based on your location, type of home and the number of entrances you're looking to secure, among other factors. You'll also want to determine how much you're willing to spend.

Here are some home security products to consider purchasing:

Touch screen panels

Door and window sensors

Motion detectors

Glass break detectors

Key remotes

Cameras (indoor/outdoor)

Environmental protection (smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, etc.)

How to get a free estimate on home security systems

Interested in investing in home security systems – but not sure if it's worth the cost? Before you can make that determination, you'll want to get a realistic cost estimate.

Several home security providers, including Cove, Vivint, Frontpoint, ADT and more, give you free quotes online. You just have to enter some basic information and you'll receive customized options to choose from.

Here's the information you'll need to provide:

Property type (house, apartment or business)

Size of the property (square footage)

How many external doors you have

Your contact information (name, number and email)

You may also be asked some additional questions, such as:

Are you replacing an existing home security system?

Are you interested in motion detectors (and how many)?

Do you have any pets?

How many key remotes would you like?

Are you interested in additional protection (smoke/carbon monoxide detection, water leak monitoring, etc.)?

You don't have to spend an exorbitant amount to get effective and efficient home security systems. There are a variety of offerings, bundles and individual products to choose from. You just need to determine what you're looking to achieve and which package will meet your needs.