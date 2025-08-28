Home equity loan rates drop to a 2025 low. But is a loan worth opening now?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Home equity loan interest rates just hit their lowest point in 2025.

That was the big takeaway in the home equity market this week after average rates on home equity loans declined again, this time to just 8.22%, according to Bankrate data. That followed earlier drops this summer that have now put home equity loans on par with home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) as two of the cheaper ways to borrow money right now.

Still, a low interest rate shouldn't be the only motivation for borrowing, particularly when pursuing a home equity loan which uses your home as collateral in these exchanges. Failure to repay could ultimately lead to foreclosure on the property. So, is a home equity loan really worth opening right now or are homeowners in need of extra financing better served with alternatives? That's what we'll explore below.

Is a home equity loan worth opening now?

While every homeowner's financial circumstances and needs are different, a home equity loan could be a product worth exploring further now. Here's why:

There's more than ever to borrow from

Home equity levels recently hit a new, record high. And it wasn't the first time that's happened recently. With close to $18 trillion in total equity, according to a report released earlier in August, the average homeowner has hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equity to borrow from now. And that's accounting for the conventional 20% equity buffer many lenders require borrowers to keep in their home for the future. Compared to the loopholes many will need to endure to borrow a six-figure sum of money with a personal loan or credit card, this may not only be your cheapest way to borrow money but also the simplest way to do so now.

It can protect against market uncertainty

Not only are home equity loan rates low now, but they're also fixed and will remain the same unless refinanced by you, the borrower. That will protect you against market uncertainty and rate fluctuations in a way a HELOC simply can't, thanks to the HELOC's variable interest rate that will be responsive to market conditions. That said, if you think rates will fall significantly in the months to come, you'll need to weigh the costs of waiting versus what can potentially be locked in later this year or in 2026 to better determine the more cost-effective move for your finances.

You could reduce your tax bill

Eligible home repairs, renovations and projects when paid for with a home equity loan may warrant a tax deduction for the years in which you used the funds. Not only will this reduce your tax bill and put more money back in your pocket but it will also reduce concerns over today's interest rates, knowing that interest paid in 2025 could be deducted from your taxes when you file in the spring of 2026. That said, not all projects will qualify so be sure to speak with a tax specialist or home equity lender to understand the nuances if you ultimately plan to use the funds for select home improvement projects.

The bottom line

With home equity loan rates falling to a 2025 low, homeowners in need of financing now may be understandably interested in this unique product. But a lower interest rate isn't the only reason why it's worth exploring now. With a record amount of equity to borrow from, protections against market uncertainty that variable rate products simply can't offer and an ability to lower your tax bill, a home equity loan has unique benefits for borrowers now and into the future. So consider speaking with a home equity lender to learn more now as it could be a smart time to take action and leverage the equity you've built up in your home.