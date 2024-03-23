2 Holland America crew members die during "incident" on cruise ship

On board the world's largest cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas

Two crew members on a Holland America cruise ship died during an "incident" in the ship's engineering space, the cruise line said.

The unidentified crew members died Friday while the Florida-based Nieuw Amsterdam was at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas, Holland America said in a statement.

Authorities were notified and the cause of the accident is being investigated, the cruise line said.

"The safety, security and welfare of all guests and crew are the company's absolute priority," the cruise line said. The company also noted reports that these crew members perished in a shipboard fire are not accurate.

The cruise line did not offer any further details about the crew members, nor which agency was handling the investigation. The ship set sail out of Fort Lauderdale on March 16 for a seven-night trip.

Crew members were being offered counseling.

"All of us at Holland America Line are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts and prayers are with our team members' families at this difficult time," the statement said.

Crew member deaths are relatively rare. Researchers at Bowling Green State University found between 2000 and 2019, there were 623 reported deaths on cruise ships, and 89% of those deaths were passengers while 11% of those were crew members.

During the pandemic, four crew members were killed by non-coronavirus causes on cruise ships with workers stranded onboard.