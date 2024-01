On board the world's largest cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas The world's largest cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, is just 9 days away from carrying nearly 10,000 people around the Caribbean. For comparison, the Titanic was 883 feet long before it sank in 1912, while the Icon of the Seas measures close to 1,200 feet. CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave got an exclusive look at the massive ship as it set sail on a test cruise.