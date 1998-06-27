Highlights Of U.S.-China Summit

Following are highlights of the news conference in Beijing Saturday by President Clinton and Chinese President Jiang Zemin:

Detargeting nuclear missiles: "This demonstrates to the entire world that China and the United States are partners, not adversaries," Jiang said. Mr. Clinton said the agreement would enhance global stability and prevent accidental launches.

Weapons of mass destruction: President Clinton welcomed their joint agreement not to provide assistance to ballistic missile programs in South Asia, and China's commitment to tighten nuclear export controls, to strengthen controls on the export of chemicals that can be turned into weapons, and to work with the United States to strengthen the Biological Weapons Convention.

President Jiang emphasized that "since the very first day when China came into possession of nuclear weapons, China has undertaken not to be the first to use nuclear weapons under any circumstances." President Clinton reiterated long-standing U.S. policy not to make such a pledge.

The 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown: "For all of our agreements, we still disagree about the meaning of what happened then," Mr. Clinton said. "I believe and the American people believe the use of force and the tragic loss of life was wrong."

Jiang countered: "Had the Chinese government not taken the resolute measures, then we could not have enjoyed the stability that we are enjoying today."

On dissident arrests during President Clinton's trip: Jiang said local officials had taken steps to handle activities that were "detrimental" to security. "In China we have our laws," he said.

Mr. Clinton acknowledged progress in the release of Chinese dissidents but noted that others were still incarcerated. "I think you should at least appreciate the fact that we now have an atmosphere in which it is possible for us to be honest, and honest in great detail about this," he said.

The Dalai Lama: President Clinton pressed Jiang to start a dialogue with the Dalai Lama "in return for the recognition that Tibet is a part of China and a recognition of the unique cultural and religious heritage of that region."

Jiang said Chinese control had enhanced conditions in Tibet and, as long as the Dalai Lama was willing to acknowledge that Tibet and the island of Taiwan are both part of China, then "the door to dialogue and negotiation is open."

Allegations of China funneling illegal donatins to Democrats in the 1996 campaign: Jiang said his government conducted a "very earnest investigation'' and concluded "there was never such a thing." He called the allegations "very absurdÂ…sheer fabrications."

Taiwan: Mr. Clinton reaffirmed U.S. policy of opposing independence for Taiwan, and Jiang said the United States must stick to that policy "in the interest of a smooth growth" in U.S.-China relations.

Asian financial crisis: President Clinton saluted China for showing "great statesmanship and strength in making a strong contribution to the stability not only of the Chinese people and their economy but the entire region by maintaining the value of its currency."

Jiang did not comment, but signed a joint statement pledging to continue U.S.-China discussions on the crisis.

