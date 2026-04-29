A WWII-era gift, historic speech and more highlights from King Charles' visit to Washington, D.C.
King Charles gifted President Trump a British World War II relic with his name on it, delivered rousing remarks to Congress, and cracked quite a few historical jokes during his state visit to Washington, D.C., alongside Queen Camilla
Here are some of the standout moments and photos from their visit:
Charles gifts Trump WWII-era submarine bell
The king presented Mr. Trump with an original bell that once hung aboard the HMS Trump, a British submarine used during World War II. The bell bore an inscription that read "Trump 1944."
In remarks at the dinner, Charles focused on the relationship between the U.K. and U.S. that has grown over the 250 years since America declared independence from Britain. He praised America's "audacious and visionary act of self-determination" when it broke from the British Empire and said he was there "to renew an indispensable alliance."
"Our people have fought and fallen together in defense of the values we cherish," the king said.
Charles also cracked a few historical jokes. In one, he referenced the ballroom Mr. Trump is looking to build on the grounds of the White House after the demolition of the East Wing.
"I cannot help noticing readjustments to the East Wing. I'm sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own small attempt at real estate development in the White House in 1814," the king quipped.
State dinner guests included justices, tech leaders
Tuesday's state dinner was a highly anticipated event on the British monarchs' travel itinerary, with a formal dress code and a guest list including a roster of tech industry giants, business moguls and government leaders.
On the list, released by first lady Melania Trump's office, were the Supreme Court's six conservative justices, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook and Paramount CEO David Ellison, among others. (Paramount Skydance is the parent company of CBS News.)
Administration officials in attendance included Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Three of the president's children, Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany, were also there with their spouses.
At the dinner, Charles referenced previous comments by Mr. Trump aimed at European allies he claims are not paying their fair share on defense.
"You recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German," the British monarch said, adding: "Dare I say that, if it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French."
Charles addressed Congress
The king became the first British monarch in more than three decades to address Congress, when he delivered a speech Tuesday before a joint meeting at the U.S. Capitol. He and Camilla received a standing ovation from a packed House chamber when they arrived.
"America's words carry weight and meaning, as they have since independence. The actions of this great nation matter even more. President Lincoln understood this so well, with his reflection in the magisterial Gettysburg Address that the world may little note what we say, but will never forget what we do," the king said in his speech, which lasted almost 30 minutes.
"And so, to the United States of America, on your 250th birthday, let our two countries rededicate ourselves to each other in the selfless service of our peoples and of all the peoples of the world."
Charles' congressional remarks also included some levity. He kicked off the speech with a joke: "And for all of that time, our destinies as Nations have been interlinked. As Oscar Wilde said, 'We really have everything in common with America nowadays except, of course, language!'"
A military flyover and cannon salute at welcome ceremony
Charles and Camilla were welcomed to the White House with an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn, which included a military flyover and cannon salute.
Mr. Trump delivered remarks at the ceremony, sharing that his late mother "loved" the royal family and referencing the "special relationship" between the U.S. and U.K.
"That understanding of our nation's unique bond and role in history is the essence of our special relationship," the president said. "And we hope it will always remain that way."
Oval Office meeting
After finishing his remarks at the arrival ceremony, Mr. Trump, the first lady and the British royals observed a military procession and then entered the White House for talks that were closed to members of the press.
The president and the king entered the Oval Office just before noon, with the first lady and the queen following behind. Mr. Trump and Charles held a bilateral meeting, which the president later called "really good."
"It was a really good meeting. He's a fantastic person. They're incredible people and it's a real honor," he said.