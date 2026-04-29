A WWII-era gift, historic speech and more highlights from King Charles' visit to Washington, D.C.

King Charles gifted President Trump a British World War II relic with his name on it, delivered rousing remarks to Congress, and cracked quite a few historical jokes during his state visit to Washington, D.C., alongside Queen Camilla

Here are some of the standout moments and photos from their visit:

Charles gifts Trump WWII-era submarine bell

The king presented Mr. Trump with an original bell that once hung aboard the HMS Trump, a British submarine used during World War II. The bell bore an inscription that read "Trump 1944."

President Trump and Britain's King Charles III smile beside the original bell from the HMS Trump, a World War II-era submarine inscribed "Trump 1944," a gift from the king, during a state dinner at the White House on April 28, 2026. Henry Nicholls /AFP via Getty Images

The bell from the HMS Trump, gifted by King Charles III to President Trump. Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

In remarks at the dinner, Charles focused on the relationship between the U.K. and U.S. that has grown over the 250 years since America declared independence from Britain. He praised America's "audacious and visionary act of self-determination" when it broke from the British Empire and said he was there "to renew an indispensable alliance."

"Our people have fought and fallen together in defense of the values we cherish," the king said.

Charles also cracked a few historical jokes. In one, he referenced the ballroom Mr. Trump is looking to build on the grounds of the White House after the demolition of the East Wing.

"I cannot help noticing readjustments to the East Wing. I'm sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own small attempt at real estate development in the White House in 1814," the king quipped.

State dinner guests included justices, tech leaders

Tuesday's state dinner was a highly anticipated event on the British monarchs' travel itinerary, with a formal dress code and a guest list including a roster of tech industry giants, business moguls and government leaders.

Ahead of the official state dinner, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump posed for a photo with King Charles and Queen Camilla in the Grand Foyer of the White House on April 28, 2026. Alex Brandon / AP

On the list, released by first lady Melania Trump's office, were the Supreme Court's six conservative justices, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook and Paramount CEO David Ellison, among others. (Paramount Skydance is the parent company of CBS News.)

Administration officials in attendance included Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Three of the president's children, Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany, were also there with their spouses.

Guests at the state dinner with Queen Camilla and King Charles III in the East Room of the White House on April 28, 2026. Craig Hudson / The Washington Post / Bloomberg via Getty Images

At the dinner, Charles referenced previous comments by Mr. Trump aimed at European allies he claims are not paying their fair share on defense.

"You recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German," the British monarch said, adding: "Dare I say that, if it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French."

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump toast King Charles at a state dinner at the White House on April 28, 2026. Craig Hudson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Charles addressed Congress

The king became the first British monarch in more than three decades to address Congress, when he delivered a speech Tuesday before a joint meeting at the U.S. Capitol. He and Camilla received a standing ovation from a packed House chamber when they arrived.

King Charles III addresses a joint meeting of Congress on April 28, 2026. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

"America's words carry weight and meaning, as they have since independence. The actions of this great nation matter even more. President Lincoln understood this so well, with his reflection in the magisterial Gettysburg Address that the world may little note what we say, but will never forget what we do," the king said in his speech, which lasted almost 30 minutes.

"And so, to the United States of America, on your 250th birthday, let our two countries rededicate ourselves to each other in the selfless service of our peoples and of all the peoples of the world."

The king leaves Congress after addressing the joint meeting Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Kylie Cooper/Pool via AP

Charles' congressional remarks also included some levity. He kicked off the speech with a joke: "And for all of that time, our destinies as Nations have been interlinked. As Oscar Wilde said, 'We really have everything in common with America nowadays except, of course, language!'"

A military flyover and cannon salute at welcome ceremony

Charles and Camilla were welcomed to the White House with an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn, which included a military flyover and cannon salute.

A state arrival ceremony welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the White House for a visit with President Trump on April 28, 2026. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Mr. Trump delivered remarks at the ceremony, sharing that his late mother "loved" the royal family and referencing the "special relationship" between the U.S. and U.K.

King Charles and President Trump shake hands during an arrival ceremony held on the South Lawn of the White House. Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP

"That understanding of our nation's unique bond and role in history is the essence of our special relationship," the president said. "And we hope it will always remain that way."

President Trump, King Charles, Queen Camilla and first lady Melania Trump stand on a White House balcony during the arrival ceremony for the British monarchs. Kevin Lamarque / REUTERS

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump during the welcome ceremony. Allison Robbert/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Oval Office meeting

After finishing his remarks at the arrival ceremony, Mr. Trump, the first lady and the British royals observed a military procession and then entered the White House for talks that were closed to members of the press.

The president and the king entered the Oval Office just before noon, with the first lady and the queen following behind. Mr. Trump and Charles held a bilateral meeting, which the president later called "really good."

"It was a really good meeting. He's a fantastic person. They're incredible people and it's a real honor," he said.