Hope Hicks told lawmakers her email account was hacked

In her testimony before the House Intelligence Committee last week, outgoing White House Communications Director Hope Hicks said one of her email accounts had been hacked, a committee source familiar with Hicks' testimony confirms to CBS News.

According to the source, the email account that was hacked was not a Trump organization or campaign email address but, as first reported by NBC News, Hicks explained that she no longer had access to a campaign account as well as a personal email account, and it wasn't clear which of the two accounts was hacked. During lawmakers' questions, she also presented herself as being not technologically savvy.

Hicks' correspondence has been an area of interest in the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016, particularly as it relates to possible ties between the Russian government and the Trump campaign. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has since asked for all documents from one witness, Sam Nunberg -- including emails, text messages, work documents and telephone logs communications involving Hicks and other close and former Trump advisers -- dating back to November 1, 2015.

During her testimony to the House panel, Hicks told lawmakers her work for President Trump occasionally required her to tell "white lies." Hicks testified for nine hours as part of the committee's ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election -- and announced one day later she will be resigning, for reasons the White House said were unrelated to her testimony.

CBS News' Olivia Victoria Gazis contributed to this report.



