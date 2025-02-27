We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Opting for a $90,000 HELOC could be a smart move right now, but the monthly payments could play a role in your decision. Getty Images

Over the past few years, rising home prices in most markets have led to a spike in national home equity levels. As a result, the average homeowner now has $319,000 of equity in their home, according to recent ICE Mortgage Monitor data. While there are a number of home equity borrowing options to consider, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) have become a popular option for those who want a flexible, low-cost option.

Unlike home equity loans, which offer a lump-sum loan to borrowers, HELOCs function as a line of credit, much like a credit card. That allows you to borrow what you need, up to the credit limit, as you need it, offering you more flexibility than you may get with other borrowing options. That makes a HELOC a smart option for those looking to cover ongoing expenses or projects where costs could fluctuate over time.

While you can't tap all of your equity — most lenders allow you to tap into a maximum of 80% or 85% of your existing home equity — you can typically get enough to pay for sizeable expenses. For example, a $25,000 or $30,000 HELOC could help fund a home renovation project or another moderate expense. But what if you need access to a higher amount — let's say $90,000 or so? Given today's high average equity amounts, it's certainly possible to borrow that much, but if you plan to take out a $90,000 HELOC, it can help to know what the monthly costs could be based on today's rates.

Here's what a $90,000 HELOC costs per month in 2025

HELOC rates have been declining in recent weeks and just hit a two-year low of 8.12% — down nearly a full point compared to this time last year. That's good news if you're looking for a HELOC, as today's low average rate means bigger savings on the interest charges.

Here's how much the monthly payment would be on a $90,000 HELOC at today's average rate:

10-year HELOC at 8.12%: $1,097.66

$1,097.66 15-year HELOC at 8.12%: $866.33

Note, though, that HELOC rates are variable and can change monthly based on the wider rate environment. That means the rate you get on a HELOC today could differ from what you pay in the future.

For example, here's what you'd pay monthly on a $90,000 HELOC if rates dropped by 0.50%:

10-year HELOC at 7.62%: $1,073.96

$1,073.96 15-year HELOC at 7.62%: $840.46

And here's what you'd pay each month for your HELOC if rates rose by 0.50%:

10-year HELOC at 8.62%: $1,121.66

$1,121.66 15-year HELOC at 8.62%: $892.61

What other home equity borrowing options should I consider now?

HELOCs aren't the only home equity borrowing option available right now. Home equity loans and cash-out refinancing are two alternatives that you may be considering as part of your decision-making process.

Home equity loans offer borrowers a lump-sum loan while HELOCs give you access to a line of credit. Home equity loan rates are slightly higher than HELOC rates currently at an average of 8.40% compared to 8.12% on HELOCs. The main advantage of a home equity loan, though, is that the interest rate is typically fixed, which means your rate will stay the same if rates increase, so it could make sense to lock in a home equity loan with a slightly higher rate now if you're concerned about rates increasing. The downside is that your home equity loan rate won't automatically decrease if rates drop the way that a HELOC would. In that case, you would have to refinance your home equity loan and pay the new closing costs to take advantage of the lower-rate environment.

A cash-out refinance is another option. With a cash-out refi, you replace your current mortgage with a new loan at a higher amount (based on the portion of your equity you want to borrow) and the difference is given to you as a lump-sum loan. You then repay the loan just as you would a normal mortgage. This can be a smart option to consider if cash-out refi rates are lower than your current mortgage, but if you secured a 3% rate on a mortgage loan a few years ago, as many buyers did, it doesn't make much sense to trade that out for a much higher mortgage rate — at least not in most cases.

The bottom line

At today's rates, the monthly payments on a $90,000 HELOC will run between $866.33 for a 15-year line of credit and $1,097.66 for a 10-year line of credit. HELOC rates have dropped slowly over the past few months and are currently lower than home equity loan rates, but the variable rate that comes with these borrowing options can change on a monthly basis, so keep that in mind as you budget for your monthly payments. If you're worried about the prospect of your monthly payments increasing should rates rise in the future, home equity loans offer fixed-rate funding that won't change over the life of your loan, so it could be a good alternative to consider in that case.