Here are the flowers Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have at royal wedding

LONDON — It's less than two months away until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, and the details are coming together for the May nuptials. The royal wedding will take place among white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves, set off by branches of beech, birch and hornbeam.

Harry and Markle have chosen a self-taught London floral designer for their nuptials. The couple said Sunday that Philippa Craddock will create the church flower arrangements for the May 19 wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

Her team will include florists from the chapel and from Buckingham Palace for the displays in the chapel and at St. George's Hall. The Royal Parks will also supply some plants taken from wildflower meadows.

Kensington Palace said the designs will reflect the wild, natural landscapes from which many of the plants will be drawn.

The flowers will be given to charities after the wedding.

In March, Kensington Palace revealed the details on the royal wedding cake, saying it will be a lemon elderflower concoction incorporating "the bright flavors of spring." It'll be covered with buttercream, and adorned with fresh flowers.

The pastry chef creating the wedding cake, Claire Ptak, was raised in California and worked as a pastry chef under the celebrated Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley.

Invitations have already been sent for the celebration; the royal couple invited 2,600 people from all walks of life, but Kensington Palace has been tight-lipped about the guest list. However, Sunday Times royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah told "CBS This Morning" that invitees include Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras, survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy, and Jessica Mulroney, Markle's stylist.