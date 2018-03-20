Here are the details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake

LONDON — The royal wedding cake will bring sunshine to the celebration, made with lemon, elderflower and fresh flower decorations. Even the pastry chef is originally from California. The spring-themed cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will come right on time for the May nuptials.

Kensington Palace said Tuesday the royal wedding cake will be a lemon elderflower concoction incorporating "the bright flavors of spring." It'll be covered with buttercream, and adorned with fresh flowers.

The pastry chef creating the wedding cake, Claire Ptak, was raised in California and worked as a pastry chef under the celebrated Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley.

Ptak now runs Violet Bakery in East London.

She showed her excitement on Instagram, writing: "Kinda excited to announce this one!! Violet has been chosen to make the wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. ... They both share so many of the same values regarding food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course, flavour!"

The palace says the couple are "very much looking forward to sharing this cake" with guests at their May 19 nuptials.

The guest list has not been released. Other aspects of the festivities, such as the designer of Markle's dress, have so far been kept secret.