We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Homeowners considering a HELOC should first know what they plan to use the money for. Getty Images/iStockphoto

With stubborn inflation and higher prices for everything from groceries to veterinary care, many Americans are looking for new ways to pay for extra expenses.

While traditional ways to do this include credit cards and personal loans, homeowners may find other alternatives more worthwhile. Home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) are two methods. These credit forms typically come with lower interest rates than many other options. If used for eligible purposes, the interest paid can even be deducted when it comes time to file your taxes.

As with most financial products or services, homeowners should familiarize themselves with the nuances of a HELOC to get the most value out of this particular product. In this article, we will break down the answers you should know to three important questions.

If you think you could benefit from taking out a HELOC then start exploring your options here now.

HELOC questions homeowners should know

Are you considering applying for a home equity line of credit? If so, be prepared to have the answers to the following three questions.

What are you planning on using the HELOC for?

A HELOC can essentially be used for anything the homeowner sees fit. There are, however, better times to use a HELOC than others. For example, a HELOC is a great way to finance major home improvements and repairs. Unlike most other credit forms, the interest you pay on a HELOC can be tax-deductible if used for IRS-eligible home repairs.

"Interest on home equity loans and lines of credit are deductible only if the borrowed funds are used to buy, build, or substantially improve the taxpayer's home that secures the loan," the IRS explains. "The loan must be secured by the taxpayer's main home or second home (qualified residence), and meet other requirements."

So, if you get a HELOC now make sure to save all appropriate paperwork for filing when it comes time to do your 2023 return. You can easily explore your local HELOC options here now to see how much you're eligible to take out.

Do you want to use your current bank?

There is a misconception that when applying for a HELOC or home equity loan you automatically need to use the lender you have your mortgage with. This thinking makes sense since you'll be deducting equity from the loan you've been paying for years (if not decades). But that's not always the case. You can actually get a HELOC from a lender different than the one that currently has your mortgage loan.

This doesn't mean that you shouldn't ultimately use your current lender anyway. Rather, it means that you should shop around to secure the lowest rate and best terms available on the market. Your current lender may be your best option. But it's also possible that another bank will offer more favorable terms for your needs. So don't automatically commit to taking out a HELOC with your current lender. Do your research and sort through all of your available options first.

When are you planning to apply?

The timing of all financial decisions is critical but arguably never as important as it is when applying for a HELOC. Because HELOCs allow homeowners to access the equity they have in their homes it's beneficial to act when the market is favorable and home values are high. If you wait and home values drop the equity you can potentially withdraw will have dropped off, too.

Remember: Home equity isn't just what you've paid toward your mortgage, it's what your home is worth on the current market. Let's say you bought a home worth $500,000 and have since paid it down to $400,000. While making your monthly payments the value of your home has since risen to $600,000. That means you have available equity of $200,000 - not just the $100,000 you've paid off. Conversely, if you're living in an area of the country where home values have dropped in recent months you may not be able to take as large a HELOC as you could have at other times. So be sure to time your application precisely - it will affect exactly how much you can obtain.

The bottom line

A HELOC can be a smart way for homeowners to pay for additional expenses or to fund major home repairs and improvements. To get the most value out of this form of credit homeowners should know exactly what they're planning on using it for. Homeowners should also know if they want to use their current lender or a different one (they may be able to get better rates and terms with a different institution). And they should try to time their application as carefully as possible so that they can get the HELOC when their home equity is plentiful.

If you think a HELOC sounds advantageous for your needs then start exploring your options online here now or via the below table.