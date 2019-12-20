Woman's body identified as missing mom Heidi Broussard

Officials have identified the body discovered outside a home in Texas on Thursday night as missing woman Heidi Broussard. They also believe that an infant found alive inside the home is her daughter, Margot Carey. Officials are awaiting tests to officially confirm the child's identity.

Broussard died of strangulation, according to a report from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences

Austin police confirmed Friday that one person has been arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse. Officials are not releasing the person's name due to the ongoing investigation, but said more charges may be filed.

CBS Austin reports that car found at the home belongs to a close friend of Broussard's, who was interviewed in the investigation.

Heidi Broussard and her baby were reported missing December 12, 2019. Austin Police Department

The 1-month-old girl did not have any signs of injuries, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Lt. Daniel Arizpe with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department told CBS affiliate KHOU. The child is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Heidi Broussard and her baby, Margot Carey, went missing on December 12. Police said on Friday that a tip led them to a residence in Harris County, in the Houston area. Late Thursday, a body was found in the trunk of a vehicle at the home, KHOU reported.

Broussard was last seen dropping off another child at Cowan Elementary School in Austin with the baby in tow. Detectives believe they then returned home.

When the baby's father, Shane Carey, came home to the apartment around 2 p.m., he says nothing seemed out of place and Broussard's car was still parked outside, but mother and child were missing.

"Her car… everything's at the house. The baby stuff… everything," he said. "Nothing's gone except her and the baby."

APD NEWS RELEASE: Please call 911 immediately if you have information about the whereabouts of Heidi Broussard and 2-week-old Margot Carey - Photos - https://t.co/eWeT188C7e pic.twitter.com/d3vctIp6Ek — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 13, 2019



