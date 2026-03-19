Watch Live: Hegseth and Caine holding briefing on Iran war

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine are holding a briefing for reporters Thursday on the latest developments in the Iran war, their first since Israel carried out strikes killing Iran's top security chief Ali Larijani and Esmail Khatib, its intelligence minister.

Israel on Wednesday struck Qatar's Ras Laffan, the world's largest liquefied natural gas terminal, and Iran's South Pars gas field, which is shared with Qatar. Reuters reported Thursday that U.S. crude futures rose above $97 per barrel, while natural gas was up 3% and Brent crude futures rose to $111.87 a barrel, up 4% on the day.

Despite U.S. and Israeli strikes against senior Iranian leaders, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said at a Senate hearing Wednesday the regime "appears to be intact," although "largely degraded."

President Trump suggested Wednesday that other countries should "be responsible" for the Strait of Hormuz, after some nations rejected his demands that they help reopen the waterway. The strait has effectively been closed to the U.S. and its allies, causing higher oil prices — and higher gas prices at the pump. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said allies were discussing the "best way" to reopen the waterway, and U.K. military planners are working with the U.S. to develop some options.

Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent in connection with alleged leaks of classified information, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter told CBS News. Kent resigned earlier this week over the Trump administration's handling of the war with Iran. The probe began before Kent resigned, sources told CBS News.

How to watch the Pentagon update on the Iran war