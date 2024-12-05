Older Americans struggle to afford health care compared with those in other nations

Doctors who accept Medicare could face another pay cut in 2025, AMA says Doctors who accept Medicare could face another pay cut in 2025, AMA says 03:28

In the U.S., having health insurance is necessary, but not sufficient to ensure access to affordable health care services.

While the U.S. lacks a universal health care system like those that exist in most other wealthy nations, most Americans over 65 are insured through Medicare. Yet even so, they still struggle to afford care, with high out-of-pocket costs putting necessary medications and doctor visits out of reach for many of them, according to new research from The Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit devoted to promoting an equitable health care system.

These extra costs, for which Medicare beneficiaries are on the hook, make it more difficult for older Americans to receive affordable care compared with older adults in nine other countries. Researchers compared coverage for older adults in the U.S. to health care systems in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Case in point: Nearly one-in-four older adults in the U.S. spent at least $2,000 in out-of-pocket expenses last year, compared with less than 5% of older adults in France and the Netherlands who spent that much, the study found. Only in Switzerland did older adults report spending more than those in the U.S. on health care.

"The reason to focus on this population is because in the U.S. nearly every adult over 65 has Medicare," Munira Z. Gunja, senior researcher for international health policy and practice innovations at The Commonwealth Fund told CBS MoneyWatch. While the U.S. stands out as "the only high-income country without a universal health system," when it comes to the over-65 population, "at least, we are on par with other countries," she said.

Does Medicare fall short?

But the study suggests that the kind of coverage Medicare plans provide isn't meeting many Americans' needs. More older adults in the U.S., 8%, reported delaying or forgoing medical care because of costs than in any other wealthy country, except for Austria. And there are repercussions to not getting the care one needs: One-third of older U.S. adults who said they faced cost-related barriers to receiving care reported being either in fair or poor health.

"We find that while nearly every older adult has Medicare coverage, it is still more expensive than what older adults in other nations face, and because of that, older adults in the U.S. are more likely to skip care," Gunja said. "When they need prescription drugs, they are more likely to skip getting those too."

Oftentimes, for example, Medicare Advantage members find themselves seeing out-of-network doctors, which exposes them to "a ton of health care costs," according to Gunja.

One exception

There's one area in which Medicare beneficiaries faced few out-of-pocket costs and, as a result, were less likely to skip care — mental health treatment. Less than 5% of residents in all nations skipped mental health care over affordability concerns, illustrating that when treatment is affordable, patients are less inclined to skip seeing the doctor.

"It's a benefit that's offered on all health plans, and we see what happens when people don't need to spend as much on a service," Gunja said.

Solutions?

When older people skip or delay care, their conditions worsen, leading to sicker patients, who tend to require more costly care. That in turn drives up federal Medicare spending, according to The Commonwealth Fund.

Gunja suggests that the U.S. can look to other countries for solutions that make health care more affordable for older adults. Some examples include capping out-of-pocket expenses and fully covering hospital and physician services.

"Across the board, the U.S. generally comes out last for most measures when it comes to affordability measures," Gunja said. "Getting health insurance is absolutely necessary. But it's only the first step. We need to make sure coverage is not just comprehensive, but also affordable."