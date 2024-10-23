Have $7,500 in credit card debt? Here's what debt forgiveness could cover.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A debt forgiveness program could offer the help you need with your $7,500 credit card debt. Getty Images

While experts have long cautioned against carrying a credit card balance from month to month, the current economic landscape has made this advice increasingly difficult to follow. While inflation is down significantly, the higher costs for essential items like groceries and housing have continued to strain household budgets, forcing many to rely more heavily on credit cards to pay for the necessities.

As a result, credit card balances are growing — but it's not just an uptick in spending that's causing it. More people are relying on short-term borrowing to cover their essentials, but the average credit card interest rate is also hovering around 23%, and that's causing the compound interest charges to rack up quickly. In turn, many cardholders are finding it difficult to stay current with their monthly payments.

Luckily, there are solutions to consider, like credit card debt forgiveness, which can offer a potential way out of this financial spiral. With a debt forgiveness program, the goal is to get some relief from your high-rate debts by negotiating with your creditors to reduce the total amount owed. And if you're carrying $7,500 in credit card debt, understanding how much a forgiveness plan can reduce your debt is key to deciding if it's the right solution for you.

Take steps to get rid of your card debt now.

How much of a $7,500 credit card debt will a forgiveness plan cover?

In many cases, debt forgiveness programs can significantly reduce the total amount of credit card debt you owe, but it's important to understand how much relief you might actually get. Typically, these programs allow you to settle your debt for 30% to 50% less than the original amount, meaning that for a $7,500 credit card balance, you could negotiate to pay between $3,750 and $5,250.

However, the amount of debt forgiveness you receive is often tied to your financial situation. For example, creditors are more likely to agree to a settlement if they believe it's their best chance of recovering a portion of what they're owed. Borrowers facing significant financial hardship, such as unemployment, medical bills or other major financial setbacks, are more likely to see favorable terms.

Most debt relief companies also require you to have a minimum debt amount, often around $7,500, to qualify for these programs. So, if you have $7,500 in credit card debt you're trying to get rid of, you will likely qualify. But even if you meet this requirement, successful negotiations aren't guaranteed and creditors aren't obligated to agree to a settlement.

It's also important to note that you typically need to be behind on your payments before creditors will consider a settlement. That's because creditors prioritize delinquent accounts, as borrowers who are still current on their payments are seen as less likely to default entirely. However, missing payments can have serious consequences, including damage to your credit score, collection efforts and additional fees, so it's important to weigh the potential benefits versus the cost before enrolling.

And while the potential savings from a debt forgiveness program can be substantial, they come with another price tag: higher taxes. The IRS considers the forgiven amount taxable income, meaning you could owe taxes on the portion of the debt that's written off. For instance, if $3,000 of your $7,500 debt is forgiven, you might be required to report that amount as income on your tax return.

Compare your debt relief options here.

What options do I have if I don't qualify?

If debt forgiveness isn't the right fit for your situation, several alternative debt relief options exist, including:

Debt consolidation

With debt consolidation, you're combining your credit card balances into a single loan with a lower interest rate. This approach can:

Simplify your monthly payments

Reduce your overall interest costs

Provide a clear timeline for becoming debt-free

Balance transfer cards

Many credit cards offer introductory 0% APR periods for a set period, typically 12-21 months, allowing you to:

Pause interest accumulation temporarily

Focus on paying down the principal balance

Make faster progress on debt reduction

Debt management

By working with a credit counseling agency on a debt management plan, you can:

Negotiate lower interest rates

Create a structured repayment plan

Receive professional guidance throughout the process

Potentially have fees waived

The bottom line

While a $7,500 credit card balance can present significant financial challenges, multiple debt relief options exist. Debt forgiveness programs can potentially reduce your balance by 30% to 50%, but that's not the only solution. When you're dealing with this type of challenge, it makes sense to consider all available options, including debt consolidation, balance transfers and debt management plans, to determine which approach best aligns with your financial situation and goals.