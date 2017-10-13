Harvey Weinstein may point to contract in fight to keep his job, report says

NEW YORK -- Harvey Weinstein reportedly wants to keep his job as a major Hollywood producer -- even after more than 30 women have accused him of sexual harassment or assault.

It appears Weinstein isn't going away quietly, apparently believing his firing was a contract violation.

According to TMZ, his 2015 contract says if Weinstein "gets sued for sexual harassment or any other 'misconduct' that results in a settlement or judgment against TWC [The Weinstein Company]," Weinstein has to reimburse the company for settlements or judgments in addition to a fine out of his own pocket and then could keep his job.

A source familiar with the contract tells CBS News that interpretation is incorrect.

CBS News

The sexual assault allegations against Weinstein continue to ignite a conversation about Hollywood culture and whether it enables this type of harassment.

Producer Judd Apatow made a comment at a Hollywood Reporter roundtable discussion about Weinstein.

"There's a culture of paying off people if your sexually inappropriate," Apatow said. "Then on the side you give money to charity and it's like a priest who seems like a great part of the community so nobody doubts him."

Actor Seth Rogen also spoke out about the allegations.

"I think there's a wink and nod and acceptance of that type of behavior in people in Hollywood," Rogen said.

Producer Amy Pascal also weighed in.

"I think the women who stood up have to be applauded because that's really, really hard to do when nobody wants to stand up," Pascal said.

The U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission says 1 in 4 women experience workplace harassment, but up to 94 percent of alleged victims don't file complaints.

In New York City, women gathered outside the District Attorney's office, which decided not to bring charges against Weinstein in 2015 after he admitted to groping a woman and apologized for it on audio tape.

"It's really a microcosm of our larger society," Sonia Ossorio, president of the National Organization for Women of New York (NOW), said.

Actress Rose McGowan, who has been spearheading a movement against TWC, tweeted Thursday that "HW raped me" --apparently a reference to Weinstein -- and asked women to boycott Twitter on Friday.

The company temporarily shut down her account Wednesday, saying she posted someone's phone number and violated Twitter's terms of service.

Support for the boycott came from celebrities like Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo and Chrissy Tiegen.

Tiegen wrote: "I'm boycotting for many reasons. To stand with victims of sexual assault, online threats and abuse."

Many in Hollywood are still trying to wrap their heads around the scandal.

That includes director Quentin Tarantino, who said, according to a post from actress Amber Tamblyn, "For the last week I've been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein. I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger and memory and then I will speak publicly about it."

Harvey Weinstein's brother Bob Weinstein shut down rumors that The Weinstein Company could be sold. He released a statement that reads in part: "our banks, partners and shareholders are fully supportive of our company … business is continuing as usual as the company moves ahead."