Harvey Weinstein speaks out after rape allegations

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Police Department responded to what it called a "family dispute" yesterday in Hollywood. Entertainment news website TMZ says Harvey Weinstein's 22-year-old daughter told police her father was "suicidal and depressed."

Hours later, Weinstein told a gaggle of paparazzi that he was hoping for a "second chance," and was "being good" as he got into a vehicle.

Facing allegations of sexual assault, Weinstein told reporters: "I gotta get help, guys. You know what, we all make mistakes. Second chance, I hope."

But the embattled movie mogul took a defiant tone with a jab at other Hollywood stars.

"You know what, I've always been loyal to you guys, not like those f****** p***** who treat you like s***, I've been the good guy," he said as he climbed into the back of a black SUV.

Earlier on Wednesday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said he declined to prosecute Weinstein in 2015 on a recommendation from the sex crimes unit of the New York Police Department.

In March that year, actress Ambra Battilana Gutierrez told the NYPD that Weinstein had groped her.

Gutierrez wore a wire, and recorded a conversation with Weinstein the following day:

GUTIERREZ: Why yesterday you touch my breast?

WEINSTEIN: Oh, please, I'm sorry. Just come on in, I'm used to that. Come on. Please.

GUTIERREZ: You're used to that?

WEINSTEIN: Yes, come in.

On Wednesday, Vance promised to investigate any new claims against Weinstein, encouraging "additional victims to contact the office."

Actress and model Cara Delevingne said Weinstein made sexual advances during a meeting, trying "kiss me on the lips."

Actress Lea Seydoux charged that Weinstein, "suddenly jumped on me and tried to kiss me."

Weinstein has hosted numerous Democratic fundraisers over the years. Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday that she would give any money her campaigns received directly from Weinstein to charity.

"This was a different side of a person who I and many others had known in the past," Clinton said.

Another Democrat, former Vice President Joe Biden, called Weinstein's alleged behavior "disgusting, immoral, and inexcusable."