Weinstein accuser on disgraced media mogul's Los Angeles rape conviction After a month-long trial and nine days of deliberations, Los Angeles jurors on Monday found Harvey Weinstein guilty of the rape and sexual assault of just one of the four accusers he was charged with abusing. One of the key testimonies at his trial came from accuser Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. She joins “CBS Mornings” in her first broadcast interview since his conviction.