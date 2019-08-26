Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment adding two sex assault charges

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to an indictment that adds two new charges of predatory sexual assault to his upcoming New York trial. Weinstein entered the plea on Monday in a Manhattan courtroom.



Prosecutors had said the new indictment was needed to lay the legal foundation for "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra to testify against Weinstein. She said Weinstein raped her inside her Manhattan apartment after she starred in a film for his movie studio in 1993.

Court papers filed by the defense called it an "11th-hour maneuver" that "raises significant legal issues" that could delay a trial now scheduled to begin early next month by several weeks. Weinstein has previously pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

Weinstein's lawyers also are seeking to get his trial moved out of New York City because of a blizzard of pretrial publicity. The trial, previously scheduled for next month, will be pushed back to January.

Weinstein, 67, who's free on $1 million bail, has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

