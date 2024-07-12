Discussion in Harlem highlights mental health needs of Black men and boys. Why it's being called "a national problem."

Meeting address mental health of Black men and boys Meeting address mental health of Black men and boys 02:10

NEW YORK - The National Action Network highlighted Friday what it calls an emergency within the Black community: The mental health of Black men and boys.

A candid discussion was held at NAN's House of Justice in Harlem.

"It's a national problem," Rev. Al Sharpton said.

Friday's meeting was the first of what is hoped to be many more hosted by NAN.

Suicide rates among Black adolescent boys rising

Dr. Arthur Evans, CEO of the American Psychological Association, said suicide rates among Black adolescent boys is rising at a concerning rate. He first wants to see critical care more available in communities of color.

"The second thing is that we need to make sure that we can intervene at the earliest possible moment," Evans said. "And then, thirdly, we need to be focused on prevention and making sure that we increase mental health literacy."

"Being a Black man is super hard, because we have to work twice as hard to get ahead," former NFL player Marcus Smith II said.

Smith is also the found of mental health organization Circle of M. He openly talks about his battle with anxiety that followed him from adolescence to his years as a professional athlete. At his lowest point seven years ago, he says he attempted suicide twice in one day.

"Once I realized what I tried to do, that's when it hit me. Like I wasn't gonna ask for help, I wasn't doing anything with therapy before then," Smith said.

Not asking for help is something he and other mental health advocates and doctors within the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys said has been the norm for men.

"A whole new face of medicine"

"I'd like to see a completely… a whole new face of medicine," Lawson President said.

President, 18, came from Washington D.C. with the youth nonprofit Young Doctors Project, aimed at changing the future face of medicine. He hopes to increase Black male representation in the world of psychology after seeing the effects of mental health in his community and age group.

"Especially after COVID, where it seems like mental health issues skyrocketed within teens with isolation. And I think now the stigma has been lowered, but it's not completely gone," President said.