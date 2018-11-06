FBI assisting with search for girl abducted outside home

The FBI has joined the search for a 13-year-old girl who police said was abducted outside her home in Lumberton, North Carolina. Investigators are following "a number of leads" in the disappearance of Hania Aguilar, the FBI's Charlotte field office said in a news release.

Aguilar was waiting for family members to take her to school Monday when a witness saw a male force her into a vehicle parked in their driveway. The male stole the vehicle with Aguilar inside, police said. A witness said the suspect was dressed in all black with long sleeves and a yellow bandana covering his face.

The FBI described the vehicle as a green 2002 Ford Expedition with paint peeling from the hood and a Clemson sticker on the rear window. It has a South Carolina license plate that reads NWS-984.

Capt. Terry Parker of the Lumberton Police Department said the case is being investigated as a stranger abduction. The FBI said the state Bureau of Investigation, state Highway Patrol and others are expected to join the search Tuesday.

"Right now the neighborhood is terrified," neighbor Rickie Chavis told CBS affiliate WNCN-TV. "That's a child. It's just wrong."

Aguilar is a 5-foot tall Hispanic female, weighing 126 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and braces. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt with flowers.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.