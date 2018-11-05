CBSN
CBS/AP November 5, 2018, 6:11 PM

Girl, 13, kidnapped outside North Carolina home

Hania Noleia Aguilar

WNCN-TV

An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 13-year-old girl who was abducted outside her home in North Carolina, authorities said. The Lumberton Police Department said Hania Noleia Aguilar was kidnapped around 7 a.m. in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park.

Aguilar grabbed her aunt's keys to start her aunt's SUV before heading to school. A family member told police an unknown male wearing a yellow bandana over his face forced Aguilar into the vehicle and stole it while she was still inside.

Police described the SUV as a green 2002 Ford Expedition with paint peeling from the hood and a Clemson sticker on the rear window. It has a South Carolina license plate that reads: NWS-984.

Hania-Aguilar.jpg

Hania Aguilar

Lumberton Police Dept.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

"Right now the neighborhood is terrified," neighbor Rickie Chavis told CBS affiliate WNCN-TV. "That's a child. It's just wrong."

Aguilar is a 5-foot tall Hispanic female, weighing 126 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and braces. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt with flowers.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News