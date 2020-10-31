Halloween party shut down after hundreds crowd inside Brooklyn warehouse

New York City deputy sheriffs broke up an illegal Halloween party where hundreds of people were crowded inside a warehouse in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, officials said. It happened around 1 a.m., CBS New York reports.

According to investigators, deputies were alerted to a potential mass gathering and watched more than 150 people wearing Halloween costumes enter the warehouse.

The deputies said they heard loud music and saw what were likely security guards controlling access to the party.

When deputies entered the warehouse, they found hundreds of people dancing, drinking and not wearing masks or social distancing. More than 380 people were in violation of emergency orders, authorities said.

10/31/20 @ 0100HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bar/party inside warehouse at 23 Meadow Street, Brooklyn: 387+ people violation of emergency orders, 9 organizers charged with multiple misdemeanors, Administrative Code, Health Code & Alcoholic Beverage Control Law offenses. pic.twitter.com/qKxvqRtpWt — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) October 31, 2020

The party's organizers, security guards, workers and entertainers face numerous charges, including for breaking executive orders signed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that limit indoor gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.