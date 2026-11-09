Hakeem Jeffries says Democrats are committed to "holding the crooks accountable" in new Congress

Washington — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who's poised to become House Speaker in the new Congress following his party's widespread gains in the midterm elections, said Monday that Democrats will focus "relentlessly" on addressing affordability in their majorities, while also setting their sights on combatting corruption.

"We're committed to accountability and to holding the crooks accountable if you've been stealing from the American people, screwing over the American people or shortchanging the American people," Jeffries said on "CBS Mornings."

As the high cost of living became a key driver in the midterm elections, corruption has also invigorated voters at the ballot box. Roughly nine in 10 voters nationally said government corruption was a major factor in their vote, according to CBS News exit polling. And Democrats put the issue front and center in their final pitch to voters, who turned out overwhelmingly for the party, resulting in the House and Senate flipping control.

Now, as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress, they're working to align priorities, amid concerns that investigations and possible impeachment efforts against the administration could detract from their ability to address affordability for voters.

Asked whether Democrats can address both cost-of-living and corruption concerns, Jeffries said, "Yes, and we have to."

Jeffries said Democrats will "focus aggressively and relentlessly on dealing with the affordability crisis," while also pursuing accountability. He said, "We're going to follow the facts, apply the law, be guided by the Constitution, and then let the chips fall where they may."

The New York Democrat linked the affordability issue to corruption concerns, just as a number of Democratic candidates did on the campaign trail, saying, as Americans have struggled with high prices, "we've seen unprecedented corruption unleashed on the American people."

"We've got to get to the bottom of it so we can actually deliver a government that is committed to solving problems for hardworking American taxpayers, as opposed to enriching folks, their family members, their friends, or their donors," he added.

Jeffries said "far too many people" throughout the U.S. are "working hard, they're playing by the rules, but they're struggling."

"They can't thrive, and they can barely survive," he said. "We've got to turn that situation around, lower the high costs of gas and groceries and housing, and make healthcare affordable for every single American."

In a "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday, President Trump said he would be open to working with Democrats on immigration. But after the interview was taped on Friday, Mr. Trump named hard-line immigration enforcement advocate Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff.

Asked about the president's move to elevate Miller, Jeffries said Monday that Democrats can work with the Trump administration on issues of affordability and other major issues "without having to work with someone who is so clearly unqualified and absolutely in the context of being the architect of the violent mass deportation machine."

"It is fair to say that Stephen Miller has blood on his hands," Jeffries added.