Mansion at center of massive gun seizure is linked to Getty family

A real estate mogul linked to the Getty family is listed as a resident of the Los Angeles mansion where a massive cache of weapons was seized, according to public records and the Los Angeles Times. Authorities raided the Holmby Hills home Wednesday and seized more than 1,000 guns after an anonymous tip, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Girard Damien Saenz, 56, was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing, distributing, transporting or selling assault weapons, a felony, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Saenz was being held on $50,000 bail.

Public records show that Cynthia Beck, a Los Angeles real estate mogul, resides at the home. Beck reportedly has three daughters with oil tycoon J. Paul Getty's son, Gordon Getty.

Saenz is identified in court records obtained by the Times as Beck's longtime companion. The publication reported that Beck bought the property in 2001, but it's not clear what, if any connection she has to the allegations against Saenz.

Public records list Saenz as a household member for several other addresses linked to Beck. She did not respond to a request for comment from the Times.

Image shows huge collection of weapons collected from a Los Angeles home Wed., May 7, 2019. CBS Los Angeles

A spokesperson for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Los Angeles confirmed a "joint investigation with LAPD" was ongoing, CBS Los Angeles reported.

A large number of weapons, including rifles and other long guns, were seen being gathered on the driveway of the home, located in an upscale neighborhood nearby celebrity mansions including that of hip-hop icons Beyonce and Jay-Z, the Times reported.

Authorities also discovered thousands of rounds of ammo, CBS Los Angeles' Tom Wait reported.

"This is a big stash," LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez reportedly told media at the scene. "It's beyond comprehension that somebody can have so many weapons in a residence like this, in a neighborhood like this."

ATF spokeswoman Ginger Colbrun said authorities "have no reason to believe the public is in any danger."