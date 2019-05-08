ATF uncovers massive cache of weapons from upscale home in Los Angeles

A massive collection of rifles and other firearms were discovered at a home in the upscale Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, CBS Los Angeles reports. Images from above the scene showed weapons of all sorts as agents poured over the large inventory.

No details were immediately released, but a spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Los Angeles confirmed to CBS L.A. that a "joint investigation with LAPD" was ongoing.

Homby Hills a search warrant at a home turns up a lotta guns & rifles. More information at 4p on channel 9 KCAL @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/Q6g4OMhioC — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) May 8, 2019

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.