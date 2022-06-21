Senate negotiators say they have reached a deal on gun legistation, working to release bill text "at any moment"

Bipartisan Senate negotiators have reached an agreement on gun legislation, and the text will be released "at any moment," Republican Senator John Cornyn said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

Cornyn, one of the key Republican negotiators, suggested there could be a procedural vote as soon as Tuesday night.

"So soon, very soon, not soon enough for me, but very soon we will see the text of bipartisan legislation that will help keep our children and our communities safer," Cornyn said Tuesday on the Senate floor. "We know there's no such thing as a perfect piece of legislation."

Senator Chris Murphy told reporters Tuesday they are just finalizing details.

"Yeah, I think we've reached an agreement," Murphy said. "We're dotting the I's and crossing the T's right now. I think we're in good shape."

President Biden told reporters Tuesday he's been updating on the state of the pending legislation.

Last week, a bipartisan group of 20 senators, including 10 Republicans, announced the outline of a deal. But without the text, it's not yet clear whether the legislation will fix the so-called "boyfriend loophole," which means domestic abusers are only prohibited from buying guns if they're married or have a longtime relationship with the victim — a key sticking point for Republicans, some of whom worried about expanding who could be prohibited.

"Red flag" laws and how to incentivize them was another sticking point for negotiators. "Red flag" laws, or "state crisis intervention orders," allow law enforcement to temporarily remove firearms if a judge agrees people are a danger to themselves or others.

The agreement follows weeks of negotiations prompted by deadly mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

Less contentious parts of the bill are also expected to boost mental health resources, provide funding for school safety and stricter penalties on criminals who illegally traffic guns, among other things.

