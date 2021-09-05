Divers pinpoint source of Gulf oil spill caused by Hurricane Ida

Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico have identified the source: A one-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and sheared in half by Hurricane Ida.

Talos Energy, the Houston-based company currently paying for the cleanup, said in a statement issued Sunday evening that the busted pipeline does not belong to them.

The company said it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard and other state and federal agencies to coordinate the response and identify the owner of the ruptured pipeline.

The Associated Press first reported Wednesday that aerial photos showed a miles-long brown and black oil slick spreading about 2 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Talos said the rate of oil spewing from the undersea pipe had slowed dramatically in the last 48 hours and no new heavy black crude had been seen in the last day. Two 95-foot response vessels remain on location at the spill attempting to contain and recover oil from the water's surface.

Photos captured by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration aircraft Tuesday, August 31, 2021 and reviewed by The Associated Press show a miles long black slick floating in the Gulf of Mexico near a large rig marked with the name Enterprise Offshore Drilling. NOAA via AP

The NOAA photos showed a black and brown slick floating near a large rig with the name Enterprise Offshore Drilling painted on its helipad. The company, based in Houston, said Thursday that its Enterprise 205 rig was safely secured and evacuated prior to the storm's arrival and that it did not suffer any damage.

After the AP sent photos of the oil slick to the EPA on Wednesday, agency press secretary Nick Conger said the National Response Center hotline operated by the U.S. Coast Guard had received 26 calls reporting leaks or spills in the storm zone, but none had warranted an EPA response.