Guinness sees a resurgence as more Americans are raising a pint of the iconic Irish stout

In its 266th year of brewing, Guinness is experiencing an unprecedented "golden age" in America, chugging its way to become the fastest growing imported beer in the U.S. as St. Patrick's Day revelers prepare to celebrate across both sides of the Atlantic.

Guinness, the Irish beer that has been around since before the American Revolution, is celebrating a renaissance with rapidly rising popularity in the United States.

"People are finding this beer for the first time, or, in some cases, rediscovering it," said Ryan Wagner, Guinness National Ambassador. "You're not just finding it in Irish pubs. Now it's in sports bars, at the beach, in coolers being taken to tailgates."

Part of this resurgence is attributed to social media, where the viral "Splitting the G" challenge has celebrities like Ed Sheeran and Niall Horan attempting to take one or two gulps and land the beer line precisely in the gap of the letter "G" in the logo.

For newcomers concerned about Guinness' dark appearance, Wagner offered reassurance.

"The first thing we would tell someone is don't let the color scare you away. It's light in body. It's a little roasty, a little toasty, incredibly drinkable, and something that's built around occasions, bringing people together."

The legacy of Guinness

The brewing legacy dates back to 1759 in Dublin. Today, 3.5 million pints are produced daily and shipped worldwide. Devoted fans insist the beer requires a specific "perfect pour" technique — a two-part process that affects both taste and texture.

This meticulous pouring process has spawned dedicated enthusiasts like the trio behind New York State of Pint, who anonymously rate New York City's best pints of Guinness using a scoring system that evaluates taste, pour quality, glassware, temperature and bar ambiance.

"We're not looking for favorable treatment," said one of the anonymous raters. "We really just want to rate the Guinness and spread the word about good Guinness in the city."

As Wagner sees it, the future for Guinness remains bright.

"More than ever before, we value our time together. And the more that we find excuses to bring people together, whether that's a massive sporting event or just a couple of buddies sitting at the bar, Guinness draught stout is always going to be a part of those conversations."