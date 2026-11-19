Grand Theft Auto 6 relies on a murderer's row of musical hitmakers to provide the backbeat for cruising around Vice City.

The latest installment in the video game franchise, which officially launched on Thursday, features 34 original songs from a range of artists, including Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen. The game's official album was created in partnership with Atlantic Records, and will be available on music platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music beginning on Nov. 20.

Rockstar Games, the company behind the GTA series, is also offering fans limited-edition vinyl and CDs featuring the original tracks.

Music is an essential part of the GTA experience for players like 34-year-old Kansas City resident Cameron Logan Cox, who credits the game's music over the years with helping springboard his career.

"I went on to become a filmmaker and director for a hip-hop label," he told CBS News. "I really don't think I would have had that musical affinity if not for GTA."

In addition to the official GTA 6 soundtrack, gamers will be exposed to countless other tracks through "in-game radio," a feature in GTA 6 that allows players to listen to songs from fictional radio stations while they carry out their missions. They can turn on a station while they drive through Vice City, or via their phone.

"My favorite thing in GTA has never been a mission," Cox told CBS News. "It's the car, the radio and nowhere I have to be."

GTA 6 offers 22 stations, according to industry media outlet GameStop. Some have DJ personas, such as the Cocoteo FM station, which is hosted by characters voiced by Puerto Rican singers Bad Bunny and RaiNao, according to Rolling Stone.

GameStop has a list of some of the songs in Vice City. Among the hundreds of tracks are old hits like "Let Your Love Flow" by the Bellamy Brothers and "Pour Some Sugar on Me" by Def Leppard, as well as more recent hits like Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO!".

A sampling of in-game radio stations, according to Rockstar Games:

Cocoteo FM: Latin music

Back Country Radio: Country

AfroBank FM: African music

The Chamber 106: Metal

Flash FM: Pop

Dirty South Classics: Regional rap and hip-hop classics

Songs on the official soundtrack: