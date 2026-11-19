GTA 6 songs you'll hear cruising around Vice City
Grand Theft Auto 6 relies on a murderer's row of musical hitmakers to provide the backbeat for cruising around Vice City.
The latest installment in the video game franchise, which officially launched on Thursday, features 34 original songs from a range of artists, including Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen. The game's official album was created in partnership with Atlantic Records, and will be available on music platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music beginning on Nov. 20.
Rockstar Games, the company behind the GTA series, is also offering fans limited-edition vinyl and CDs featuring the original tracks.
Music is an essential part of the GTA experience for players like 34-year-old Kansas City resident Cameron Logan Cox, who credits the game's music over the years with helping springboard his career.
"I went on to become a filmmaker and director for a hip-hop label," he told CBS News. "I really don't think I would have had that musical affinity if not for GTA."
In addition to the official GTA 6 soundtrack, gamers will be exposed to countless other tracks through "in-game radio," a feature in GTA 6 that allows players to listen to songs from fictional radio stations while they carry out their missions. They can turn on a station while they drive through Vice City, or via their phone.
"My favorite thing in GTA has never been a mission," Cox told CBS News. "It's the car, the radio and nowhere I have to be."
GTA 6 offers 22 stations, according to industry media outlet GameStop. Some have DJ personas, such as the Cocoteo FM station, which is hosted by characters voiced by Puerto Rican singers Bad Bunny and RaiNao, according to Rolling Stone.
GameStop has a list of some of the songs in Vice City. Among the hundreds of tracks are old hits like "Let Your Love Flow" by the Bellamy Brothers and "Pour Some Sugar on Me" by Def Leppard, as well as more recent hits like Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO!".
A sampling of in-game radio stations, according to Rockstar Games:
- Cocoteo FM: Latin music
- Back Country Radio: Country
- AfroBank FM: African music
- The Chamber 106: Metal
- Flash FM: Pop
- Dirty South Classics: Regional rap and hip-hop classics
Songs on the official soundtrack:
- "Starting From Zero" - Justice feat. Michael McDonald
- "That's It" - Yung Lean feat. Future and Metro Boomin
- "AHH YEA" - Playboi Carti
- "RHYNO" - Travis Scott
- "Sexy Magic" - CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. and Étienne de Crécy
- "Flower in a Hurricane" - Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
- "Go Easy" - Dua Lipa
- "Last Thing You Need" - Morgan Wallen
- "X" - JHACYO
- "Suzuki" - Fuerza Regida
- "Macacoa 2000" - Rauw Alejandro
- "Dance With Me" - A Boogie Wit da Hoodie feat. Elkan
- "Bigger" - Burna Boy
- "Count Up" - Gunna
- "Let's Rock" - Kodak Black and Don Toliver
- "WAKIN UP FLEX" - Young Thug
- "IKYFL" - Tee Grizzley
- "TF?" - Don Toliver
- "Don't Chart" - Cardi B
- "GMA" - JT
- "Power Trip" - JENNIE
- "Blood in Your Eyes" - Tove Lo
- "Fast Emotion" - Zara Larsson
- "Sweet Like Candy" - Camila Cabello
- "Only One" - Fcukers
- "Sandunguea" - Arca
- "TRDWFE" - Rina Sawayama
- "All Again" - Rose Gray
- "Crazy for You" - Lana Del Rey
- "Largate" - Kali Uchis and Helado Negro
- "NO ME BUSQUES" - Omar Apollo
- "Bright Lights, Big City" - Keith Richards
- "Stone Kold Krazy Luuv" - Jesse Johnson and Dām-FunK
- "Overtown Lights" - Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes and Robert Glasper