Watch CBS News
Politics

Green River Killer detective and Washington state attorney general advance in race to be governor

/ CBS/AP

All 24 Democratic governors endorse Harris
All 24 Democratic governors endorse Harris 07:28

Washington state's longtime attorney general and a former sheriff known for his work hunting down the Green River Killer advanced Tuesday to November's general election in the battle to become the next governor in a Democratic stronghold that hasn't had an open race for the state's top job in more than a decade.

Bob Ferguson, a Democrat who has served as attorney general since 2013, went up against more than two dozen candidates in the primary. Ferguson declared victory in a post on social media.

"The general election starts today. Let's win," he wrote.

Ferguson will face former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, a Republican, in November. The race has featured weeks of intense sparring between the two rivals.

"Washington voters have sent a message that they are ready for a change," Reichert said in a statement, according to CBS affiliate KIRO-TV. "I am thankful to all who voted for me in this primary."

Reichert is also a former sheriff known for his work hunting down Gary Ridgway, the so-called Green River Killer.

Election 2024 Washington Governor
Then-Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Wash., speaks on Nov. 6, 2018, at a Republican party election night gathering in Issaquah, Wash. Ted S. Warren / AP

Earlier this year, authorities confirmed the last known set of remains linked to the serial killer belonged to a 16-year-old Tammie Liles, who had previously been identified as a victim. The identification of Liles came about a month after another of Ridgway's victims was identified -- 15-year-old Lori Anne Ratzpotnik.

Reichert wrote a book about his 20-year quest to capture Ridgway, called "Chasing The Devil." 

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.