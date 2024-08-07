Green River Killer detective and Washington state attorney general advance in race to be governor

Washington state's longtime attorney general and a former sheriff known for his work hunting down the Green River Killer advanced Tuesday to November's general election in the battle to become the next governor in a Democratic stronghold that hasn't had an open race for the state's top job in more than a decade.

Bob Ferguson, a Democrat who has served as attorney general since 2013, went up against more than two dozen candidates in the primary. Ferguson declared victory in a post on social media.

"The general election starts today. Let's win," he wrote.

Ferguson will face former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, a Republican, in November. The race has featured weeks of intense sparring between the two rivals.

"Washington voters have sent a message that they are ready for a change," Reichert said in a statement, according to CBS affiliate KIRO-TV. "I am thankful to all who voted for me in this primary."

Reichert is also a former sheriff known for his work hunting down Gary Ridgway, the so-called Green River Killer.

Then-Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Wash., speaks on Nov. 6, 2018, at a Republican party election night gathering in Issaquah, Wash. Ted S. Warren / AP

Earlier this year, authorities confirmed the last known set of remains linked to the serial killer belonged to a 16-year-old Tammie Liles, who had previously been identified as a victim. The identification of Liles came about a month after another of Ridgway's victims was identified -- 15-year-old Lori Anne Ratzpotnik.

Reichert wrote a book about his 20-year quest to capture Ridgway, called "Chasing The Devil."