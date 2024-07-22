Watch CBS News

All 24 Democratic governors endorse Harris

All 24 Democratic governors have endorsed Kamala Harris' White House bid, and multiple state Democratic parties are pledging their delegates to the vice president. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe, Anthony Salvanto and Jo Ling Kent join with more.
