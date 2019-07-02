Green Giant, Trader Joe's vegetables recalled over listeria

Packaged fresh vegetables sold under the Green Giant and Trader Joe's brands are being recalled because they may be contaminated with the bacteria that causes listeria, a disease that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The products under recall include packaged varieties of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and a butternut squash-based veggie bowl, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement. The vegetables were packaged at a Growers Express production facility in Biddeford, Maine and sold under several brand names including Green Giant, Trader Joe's and Signature Farms, the FDA statement said.

The recall doesn't impact Green Giant canned or frozen food, it said.

An image of one of the recalled Trader Joe's products. Growers Express

Growers Express said it stopped production after the Massachusetts Department of Health notified it about a positive sample. The FDA said there are no reported illnesses.

"We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production,"said Tom Byrne, president of Growers Express, in the statement.

The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms in healthy people may include high fever, nausea and diarrhea, and listeria infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Below are the recalled products by retailer. Most products are labeled with a "Best If Used By" date of June 26 – June 29, 2019, the statement said.

Big Y Foods

Green Giant Fresh, Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles, 1 lb.

Green Giant Fresh, Cauliflower Crumbles "Fried Rice" Blend, 1 lb.

Green Giant Fresh, Butternut Diced, 12 oz.

Bozzutos

Green Giant Fresh, Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles, 1 lb.

Green Giant Fresh, Cauliflower Crumbles "Fried Rice" Blend, 1 lb.

C&S

Green Giant Fresh, Cauliflower Crumbles "Fried Rice" Blend, 1 lb.

Green Giant Fresh, Butternut Diced, 12 oz.

Green Giant Fresh, Butternut Cubed, 2 lb.

Food Lion

Green Giant Fresh, Cauliflower Crumbles "Fried Rice" Blend, 1 lb.

Four Seasons

Green Giant Fresh, Ramen Bowl, 7.4 oz.

Native Maine

Growers Express, Butternut Peeled, 10 lb.

Procacci

Green Giant Fresh, Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles, 1 lb.

Ruby Robinson (PFG)

Growers Express, Butternut Peeled, 10 lb.

Shaws

Signature Farms, Cauliflower Crumbles, 1 lb.

Green Giant Fresh, Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles, 1 lb.

Green Giant Fresh, Ramen Bowl, 7.4 oz.

Green Giant Fresh, Butternut Diced, 12 oz.

Stop & Shop

Green Giant Fresh, Zucchini Noodles, 10.5 ounces

Trader Joe's