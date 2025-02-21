A Great Big World singer Chad King explains his decision to stop performing due to MS and helping others "feel less alone"

A Great Big World, the Grammy-winning musical duo of Chad King and Ian Axel, is entering a new chapter as King steps back from performing due to a multiple sclerosis diagnosis while releasing their new EP "Then There Were Sparks."

King, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2007, made the difficult decision to stop performing after years of resistance.

"I've been singing and performing since I was like seven, so the idea that I wouldn't be able to do that didn't make sense to me," King said during a "CBS Mornings" interview. "For the last few years, he's been trying to say, 'Chad, there are things going on with your body that you should be aware of.' And I wouldn't admit to it. I was telling him everything is fine."

The physical challenges eventually became undeniable. King discovered the whole left side of his body would go weak by noon — including his vocal cords.

"I made this decision, one because physically, I just couldn't do the same thing. And then two was I didn't want my inability to tour or perform to affect Ian's dreams," he said.

The duo — who met in college in 2005, and rose to fame with their Grammy-winning collaboration with Christina Aguilera — are navigating the transition through therapy.

"It allows us to talk to each other and listen to each other with someone there who's witnessing," Axel said. "That allows each other not to get defensive, and to really speak from our hearts."

Despite the changes, the pair remains creatively active. Axel will continue performing shows, while they're both working on adapting "Wonder," the best-selling book by R. J. Palacio, for Broadway.

"'Wonder' is a show about a boy named Auggie who was born with a facial difference," Axel explained. "It's about him navigating his first year in middle school. But really it's a show about kindness and empathy and courage."

Meanwhile, King sees his openness about multiple sclerosis as an opportunity to help others.

"There are so many people going through something and to be able to connect and make them feel less alone. That warms my heart."

A Great Big World's new EP, "Then There Were Sparks," is available now.