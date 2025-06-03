New possible image of Grant Hardin shows what the escaped Arkansas inmate might look like now

Manhunt continues after former police chief known as "Devil in the Ozarks" escapes prison

A new possible headshot of Grant Hardin, the former police chief of Gateway, Arkansas, who escaped from prison last week, shows what the fugitive known as the "Devil in the Ozarks" might look like today as authorities continue their search for him.

With over a week passing since Hardin escaped the North Central Unit, we are releasing a possible updated headshot which could reflect how he might look today. pic.twitter.com/2p20sKUHXG — Arkansas Department of Corrections (@ADCPIO) June 3, 2025

The Arkansas Department of Corrections released the image of Hardin on social media Tuesday, saying the search for him is focused on north central Arkansas. Hardin, 56, had been at North Central Unit, a prison located in Calico Rock, Arkansas, since 2017.

In contrast to a previous mugshot of the ex-police chief, who was serving a decadeslong sentence for murder and rape, the new possible photo of Hardin shows him with facial hair and he appears to be slimmer.

"Working with our search teams, we took the last headshot we had of Grant Hardin and projected what he might possibly look like after a week on the run," Arkansas Department of Corrections spokesperson Rand Champion told CBS News in a statement. "This included a week's worth of hair growth, as well as being slightly slimmer due to the expected limited supply of food available."

Photos of Grant Hardin provided by the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Arkansas Department of Corrections

The corrections department said investigators are using tips from the public to guide their search efforts.

A reward for information that leads to Hardin's capture has also increased to $25,000, the Arkansas Department of Corrections said Tuesday. A $20,000 reward will come from the FBI and $5,000 is from the U.S. Marshals.

Hardin escaped from the prison on May 25 by impersonating a corrections officer "in dress and manner," according to a court document. A prison officer opened a secure gate, allowing him to leave the facility.

The outfit was not a standard inmate or correctional uniform, Champion previously said. Officials are working to determine how he was either able to get the uniform or manufacture it himself.

This image provided by the Arkansas Department of Corrections shows Grant Hardin, a former police chief and convicted killer, escaping the North Central Unit prison wearing a disguise in Calico Rock, Ark. Arkansas Department of Corrections via AP

An investigation into what led up to the escape "to help determine any assistance he may have had" was ongoing, the Arkansas Department of Corrections said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at www.tips.fbi.gov.