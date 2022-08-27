Man falls to death on Grand Canyon National Park's North Rim

Grand Canyon tourist falls to his death while taking photos

Park rangers say they have recovered the body of a man who fell to his death Friday afternoon at Grand Canyon National Park.

The name and hometown of the 44-year-old who fell west of the Bright Angel Point Trail on the canyon's North Rim were not released.

Rangers found his body about 200 feet below the rim. The man reportedly was off trail when he accidentally slipped off the edge.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.