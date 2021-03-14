Grammys 2021: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are being held Sunday night. Trevor Noah will host the ceremony from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. As with other award shows held during the pandemic, there will be no audience for the Grammys this year.

Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion are all slated to perform at the event. Beyoncé leads the field with nine nominations. Dua Lipa, Roddy Rich and Swift each scored six nominations themselves.

You can stream the Grammys on Paramount+. ET Live's coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and continues after the Grammys.

Below is a full list of nominees and winners.

Record of the Year

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Colors" — Black Pumas

"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Album of the Year

"Chilombo" — Jhené Aiko

"Black Pumas" (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

"Everyday Life" — Coldplay

"Djesse Vol. 3" — Jacob Collier

"Women in Music Pt. III" — Haim

"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa

"Hollywood's Bleeding" — Post Malone

"Folklore" — Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.

"If the World Was Ending" — JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Noah Cyrus

Chika

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Yummy" — Justin Bieber

"Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Watermelon Sugar" — Harry Styles

"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Un Dia (One Day)" — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

"Intentions" — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

"Dynamite" — BTS

"Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Exile" — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

"Blue Umbrella" — Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian

"True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter" — Harry Connick Jr.

"American Standard" — James Taylor

"Unfollow the Rules" — Rufus Wainwright

"Judy" — Renée Zellweger

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Changes" — Justin Bieber

"Chromatica" — Lady Gaga

"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa

"Fine Line" — Harry Styles

"Folklore" — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

"On My Mind" — Diplo & Sidepiece

"My High" — Disclosure, Aminé and Slowthai

"The Difference" — Flume featuring Toro y Moi

"Both of Us" — Jayda G

"10%" — Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

"Kick I" — Arca

"Energy" — Disclosure

"Planet's Mad" — Baauer

"Bubba" — Kaytranada

"Good Faith" — Madeon

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

"Axiom" — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

"Chronology of a Dream: Live at The Village Vanguard" — Jon Batiste

"Take the Stairs" — Black Violin

"Americana" — Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

"Live at the Royal Albert Hall" — Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

"The Steps" — HAIM

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

"Not" — Big Thief

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"Daylight" — Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

"Bum-Rush" — Body Count

"Underneath" — Code Orange

"The In-Between" — In This Moment

"Bloodmoney" — Poppy

"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)" — Power Trip

Best Rock Song

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"Lost in Yesterday" — Tame Impala

"Not" — Big Thief

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

Best Rock Album

"A Hero's Death" — Fontaines D.C.

"Kiwanuka" — Michael Kiwanuka

"Daylight" — Grace Potter

"Sound & Fury" — Sturgill Simpson

"The New Abnormal" — The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

"Fetch the Bolt Cutters" — Fiona Apple

"Hyperspace" — Beck

"Punisher" — Phoebe Bridgers

"Jaime" — Brittany Howard

"The Slow Rush" — Tame Impala

Best R&B Performance

"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"All I Need" — Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard

"See Me" — Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Sit On Down" — The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe x Halle

"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore

"Anything for You" — Ledisi

"Distance" — Yebba

Best R&B Song

"Better Than I Imagine" — Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Collide" — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

"Do It" — Chloe x Halle

"Slow Down" — Skip Marley & H.E.R.

Best Progressive R&B Album

"Chilombo" — Jhené Aiko

"Ungodly Hour" — Chloe x Halle

"Free Nationals" — Free Nationals

"F*** Yo Feelings" — Robert Glasper

"It Is What It Is" — Thundercat

Best R&B Album

"Happy 2 Be Here" — Ant Clemons

"Take Time" — Giveon

"To Feel Love/D" — Luke James

"Bigger Love" — John Legend

"All Rise" — Gregory Porter

Best Rap Performance

"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle

"Bop" — DaBaby

"Whats Poppin" — Jack Harlow

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

"Dior" — Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Laugh Now Cry Later" — Drake featuring Lil Durk

"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Highest in the Room" — Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Laugh Now Cry Later" — Drake featuring Lil Durk

"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Savage" — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best Rap Album

"Black Habits" — D Smoke

"Alfredo" — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

"A Written Testimony" — Jay Electronica

"King's Disease" — Nas

"The Allegory" — Royce da 5'9"

Best Country Solo Performance

"Stick That in Your Country Song" — Eric Church

"Who You Thought I Was" — Brandy Clark

"When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"Black Like Me" — Mickey Guyton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"All Night" — Brothers Osborne

"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

"Ocean" — Lady A

"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town

"Some People Do" — Old Dominion

Best Country Song

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"The Bones" — Maren Morris

"Crowded Table" — The Highwomen

"More Hearts Than Mine" — Ingrid Andress

"Some People Do" — Old Dominion

Best Country Album

"Nightfall" — Little Big Town

"Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert

"Never Will" — Ashley McBryde

"Lady Like" — Ingrid Andress

"Your Life Is a Record" — Brandy Clark

Best New Age Album

"Songs from the Bardo" — Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

"Periphery" — Priya Darshini

"Form//Less" — Superposition

"More Guitar Stories" — Jim "Kimo" West

"Meditations" — Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

"Guinnevere" — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist

"Pachamama" — Regina Carter, soloist

"Tomorrow is the Question" — Julian Lage, soloist

"Celia" — Gerald Clayton, soloist

"All Blues" — Chick Corea, soloist

"Moe Honk" — Joshua Redman, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

"ONA" — Thana Alexa

"Secrets are the Best Stories" — Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez

"Modern Ancestors" — Carmen Lundy

"Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper" — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

"What's the Hurry" — Kenny Washington

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

"on the tender spot of every calloused moment" — Ambrose Akinmusire

"Waiting Game" — Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science

"Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard" — Gerald Clayton

"Trilogy 2" — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

"RoundAgain" — Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

"Dialogues on Race" — Gregg August

"Monk'estra Plays John Beasley" — John Beasley

"The Intangible Between" — Orrin Evans and The Captain Black Big Band

"Songs You Like a Lot" — John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

"Data Lords" — Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

"Tradiciones" — Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

"Four Questions" — Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

"City of Dreams" — Chico Pinheiro

"Viento y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo" — Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

"Trane's Delight" — Poncho Sanchez

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Wonderful is Your Name" — Melvin Crispell III

"Release (Live)" — Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy

"Come Together" — Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News

"Won't Let Go" — Travis Greene

"Movin' On" — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"The Blessing (Live)" — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship

"Sunday Morning" — Lecrae featuring Kirk Franklin

"Holy Water" — We the Kingdom

"Famous For (I Believe)" — Tauren Wells featuring Jenn Johnson

"There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton

Best Gospel Album

"2econd Wind: ReadY" — Anthony Brown & group therAPy

"My Tribute" — Myron Butler

"Choirmaster" — Ricky Dillard

"Gospel According to PJ" — PJ Morton

"Kierra" — Kierra Sheard

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

"Run to The Father" — Cody Carnes

"All of My Best Friends" — Hillsong Young & Free

"Holy Water" — We the Kingdom

"Citizen of Heaven" — Tauren Wells

"Jesus is King" — Kanye West

Best Roots Gospel Album

"Beautiful Day" — Mark Bishop

"20/20" — The Crabb Family

"What Christmas Really Means" — The Erwins

"Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)" — Fisk Jubilee Singers

"Something Beautiful" — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album

"YHLQMDLG" — Bad Bunny

"Por Primera Vez" — Camilo

"Mesa Para Dos" — Kany García

"Pausa" — Ricky Martin

"3:33" — Debi Nova

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

"Aura" — Bajofondo

"MONSTRUO" — Cami

"Sobrevolando" — Cultura Profética

"La Conquista del Espacio" — Fito Paez

"Miss Colombia" — Lido Pimienta

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

"Hecho en México" — Alejandro Fernández

"La Serenata" — Lupita Infante

"Un Canto por México, Vol. 1" — Natalia Lafourcade

"Bailando Sones y Huampangos con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez" — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

"Ayayay!" — Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

"Mi Tumbao" — José Alberto "El Ruiseñor"

"Infinito" — Edwin Bonilla

"Sigo Cantando al Amor" (Deluxe) — Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

"40" — Grupo Niche

"Memorias de Navidad" — Víctor Manuelle

Best American Roots Performance

"Colors" — Black Pumas

"Deep In Love" — Bonny Light Horseman

"Short and Sweet" — Brittany Howard

"I'll Be Gone" — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

"I Remember Everything" — John Prine

Best American Roots Song

"Cabin" — The Secret Sisters

"Ceiling to the Floor" — Sierra Hull

"Hometown" — Sarah Jarosz

"I Remember Everything" — John Prine

"Man Without a Soul" — Lucinda Williams\

Best Americana Album

"Old Flowers" — Courtney Marie Andrews

"Terms of Surrender" — Hiss Golden Messenger

"World on the Ground" — Sarah Jarosz

"El Dorado" — Marcus King

"Good Souls Better Angels" — Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

"Man on Fire" — Danny Barnes

"To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1" — Thomm Jutz

"North Carolina Songbook" — Steep Canyon Rangers

"Home" — Billy Strings

"The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1" — Various Artists

Best Traditional Blues Album

"All My Dues are Paid" — Frank Bey

"You Make Me Feel" — Don Bryant

"That's What I Heard" — Robert Cray Band

"Cypress Grove" — Jimmy "Duck" Holmes

"Rawer than Raw" — Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

"Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?" — Fantastic Negrito

"Live at the Paramount" — Ruthie Foster Big Band

"The Juice" — G. Love

"Blackbirds" — Bettye LaVette

"Up and Rolling" — North Mississippi Allstars

Best Folk Album

"Bonny Light Horseman" — Bonny Light Horseman

"Thanks for the Dance" — Leonard Cohen

"Song for Our Daughter" — Laura Marling

"Saturn Return" — The Secret Sisters

"All the Good Times" — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

"My Relatives - 'Nikso' Kowaiks" — Black Lodge Singers

"Cameron Dupuy and The Cajun Troubadours" — Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

"Lovely Sunrise" — Nā Wai ʽEhā

"Atmosphere" — New Orleans Nightcrawlers

"A Tribute to Al Berard" — Sweet Cecilia

Best Reggae Album

"Upside Down 2020" — Buju Banton

"Higher Place" — Skip Marley

"It All Comes Black to Love" — Maxi Priest

"Got to Be Tough" — Toots & The Maytals

"One World" — The Wailers

Best Global Music Album

"Fu Chronicles" — Antibalas

"Twice as Tall" — Burna Boy

"Agora" — Bebel Gilberto

"Love Letters" — Anoushka Shankar

"Amadjar" — Tinariwen

Best Children's Album

"All the Ladies" — Joanie Leeds

"Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders" — Alastair Moock And Friends

"I'm an Optimist" — Dog On Fleas

"Songs for Singin'" — The Okee Dokee Brothers

"Wild Life" — Justin Roberts

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

"Acid for the Children – A Memoir" — Flea

"Alex Trebek – The Answer Is..." — Ken Jennings

"Catch and Kill" — Ronan Farrow

"Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth" — Rachel Maddow

"Charlotte's Web (E.B. White)" — Meryl Streep and Full Cast

Best Comedy Album

"Black Mitzvah" — Tiffany Haddish

"I Love Everything" — Patton Oswalt

"The Pale Tourist" — Jim Gaffigan

"Paper Tiger" — Bill Burr

"23 Hours to Kill" — Jerry Seinfeld

Best Musical Theater Album

"Amélie"

"American Utopia on Broadway"

"Jagged Little Pill"

"Little Shop of Horrors"

"The Prince of Egypt"

"Soft Power"

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" — Various artists

"Bill & Ted Face the Music" — Various artists

"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" — Various artists

"Frozen II" — Various artists

"Jojo Rabbit" — Various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

"Ad Astra" — Max Richter, composer

"Becoming" — Kamasi Washington, composer

"Joker" — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

"1917" — Thomas Newman, composer

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" — John Williams, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"Beautiful Ghosts" (from Cats) — Taylor Swift

"Carried Me with You" (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile

"Into the Unknown" (from Frozen II) — Idina Menzel featuring AURORA

"No Time to Die" — Billie Eilish

"Stand Up" (from Harriet) — Cynthia Erivo

Best Instrumental Composition

"Baby Jack" — Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

"Be Water II" — Christian Sands

"Plumfield" — Alexandre Desplat

"Sputnik" — Maria Schneider

"Strata" — Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"Bathroom Dance" — Hildur Guðnadóttir

"Donna Lee" — John Beasley

"Honeymooners" — Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" — Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea

"Uranus: The Magician" — Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"Asas Fechadas" — Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole

"Desert Song" — Säje

"From This Place" — Pat Metheny featuring Meshell Ndegeocello

"He Won't Hold You" — Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody

"Slow Burn" — Becca Stevens featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth

Best Recording Package

"Everyday Life" — Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)

"Funeral" — Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)

"Healer" — Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)

"On Circles" — Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)

"Vols. 11 & 12" — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

"Flaming Pie (Collector's Edition)" — Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)

"Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991" — Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)

"Mode" — Jeff Schulz, art director (Depeche Mode)

"Ode to Joy" — Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)

"The Story of Ghostly International" — Michael Cina & Molly Smith, art directors (Various Artists)

Best Album Notes

"At The Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From The Studio, 1894-1926" — Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)

"The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital Of The West, 1940-1974" — Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various Artists)

"Dead Man's Pop" — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)

"The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin To Jazz And Shaped The Music Business" — Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists)

"Out Of A Clear Blue Sky" — David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)

Best Historical Album

"Celebrated, 1895-1896" — Unique Quartette

"Hittin' The Ramp: The Early Years (1936 - 1943)" — Nat King Cole

"It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers" — Mister Rogers

"1999 Super Deluxe Edition" — Prince

"Souvenir" — Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

"Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions" — Béla Fleck

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

"Black Hole Rainbow" — Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)

"Expectations" — Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)

"Hyperspace" — Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua, Beck Hansen & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)

"Jaime" — Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)

"25 Trips" — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Remixed Recording

"Do You Ever (RAC Mix) — RAC, remixer (Phil Good)

"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)" — Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)

"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix) — Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

"Roses (Imanbek Remix)" — Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)

"Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)" — Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

"Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua" — Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

"Gershwin: Porgy and Bess" — David Frost & John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

"Hynes: Fields" — Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)

"Ives: Complete Symphonies" — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

"Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar'" — David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitry Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Orchestral Performance

"Aspects of America - Pulitzer Edition" — Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)

"Concurrence" — Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

"Copland: Symphony No. 3" — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

"Ives: Complete Symphonies" — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

"Lutosławski: Symphonies No. 2 & 3" — Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

"Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen" — Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

"Floyd, C: Prince of Players" — William Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)

"Gershwin: Porgy and Bess" — David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

"Handel: Agrippina" — Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)

"Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg" — Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)

Best Choral Performance

"Carthage" — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

"Danielpour: The Passion of Yessuah" — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)

"Kastalski: Requiem" — Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke's; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)

"Moravec: Sanctuary Road" — Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)

"Once Upon a Time" — Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

"Contemporary Voices" — Pacifica Quartet

"Healing Modes" — Brooklyn Rider

"Hearne, T,: Place" — Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra

"Hynes: Fields" — Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

"The Schumann Quartets" — Dover Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

"Adés: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra" — Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

"Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas" — Igor Levit

"Bohemian Tales" — Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)

"Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival" — Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

"Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra" — Richard O'Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

"American Composers at Play - William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto" — Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux)

"Clairières - Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger" — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

"Farinelli" — Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Armonico)

"A Lad's Love" — Brian Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell)

"Smyth: The Prison" — Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium

"Adès Conducts Adès" — Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer

"Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map, Neiges, Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin" — Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

"Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto" — José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer

"Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke" — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

"Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Blood" — Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

"Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra" — Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

"Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua" — Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

"Floyd, C.: Prince of Players" — Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

"Hearne, T.: Place" — Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)

"Rouse: Symphony No. 5" — Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Best Music Video

"Brown Skin Girl" — Beyoncé, Saint Jhn & Wizkid Featuring Blue Ivy Carter

"Life Is Good" — Future Featuring Drake

"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak

"Adore You" — Harry Styles

"Goliath" — Woodkid

Best Music Film