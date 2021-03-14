Live Updates: Grammys 2021 winners and performances

Live Updates: Grammys 2021 winners and performancesget the free app
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are being held Sunday night, airing on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. Trevor Noah of "The Daily Show" will host the ceremony from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and as with other award shows held during the pandemic, there will be no audience for the Grammys this year.
"There's going to be stages that are intricately designed to be socially distanced but at the same time engaging with the people, so it'll feel like you're there at some sort of music-festival-meets-awards-show-meets-special-concert just for you at home," Noah said.
Viewers can stream the Grammys on the Paramount+ streaming service. ET Live's coverage is ongoing and will continue after the show.
Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion are slated to perform at the event. Beyoncé leads the field with nine nominations. Dua Lipa, Roddy Rich and Swift each scored six nominations themselves.
Early winners announced: Beyoncé on track to surpass record
Beyoncé picked up two Grammys during the pre-ceremony, including best rap performance for "Savage" with Megan Thee Stallion and best music video for "Brown Skin Girl," which she shared with daughter Blue Ivy Carter. At 9 years old, Blue Ivy Carter became the second youngest person to win a Grammy, according to The Associated Press.
Beyoncé's two Grammys puts her at 26 career Grammys, and put her on track to surpass Alison Krauss' record 27 wins.
Other early winners included Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay, James Taylor, H.E.R., Beck, Brandi Carlile, Burna Boy, Tiffany Haddish and Rachel Maddow.
John Prine and Chick Corea were both awarded posthumous Grammys.
How to watch the Grammys
Date: Sunday, March 14, 2021
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Location: Los Angeles, California
Online stream: Paramount+ (ET Live's coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and continues after the Grammys in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.)