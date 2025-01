Teddy Swims discusses Grammy nomination, new album and his rise to superstardom Singer-songwriter Teddy Swims reacts to his Grammy nomination for best new artist, chats about his new album "I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part II)" and explains what it's like hearing his hit song "Lose Control" in the wild in an interview with "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King for the show's "Road to the Grammys" series.