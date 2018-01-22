Grammys: Watch the Best Music Video nominees

Check out this year's Grammy nominees in the category of Best Music Video by clicking on the embedded players below.

Be sure to watch the 60th annual Grammy Awards, presented Sunday, January 28 at the Staples Center, and broadcast live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

"Up All Night" by Beck

Video director: Canada. Video Producers: Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa.

Solène Rigot and Pedro Attenborough star in this hallucinogenic superhero adventure of devotion, shot with tremendous energy and style, in which a young girl has the back of a boy in need of rescue from a drinking binge.



"Makeba" by Jain

Video directors: Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel. Video producer: Yodelice.

The French-born singer Jain spent many formative years in Africa, and her song (a tribute to South African singer Miriam Makeba) is as infectious as the visuals, which combine animation and clever effects to simulate an environment – Africa – that is at one with the song's beats.

To watch a making-of video click here.



"The Story of O.J." by JAY-Z

Video directors: Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek. Video producer: Daniel Midgley.

Superb animation is featured in this examination of historical racism, media stereotypes, and the self-examination of African Americans as to their cultural identity (or, in the case of a certain former football player, his non-racial identity) and their place in society.



"Humble" By Kendrick Lamar

Video directors: The Little Homies & Dave Meyers. Video producers: Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith.

This minimalist single from Kendrick Lamar's album "Damn," preaching to listeners to "Sit down/Be humble," became his second #1 single in the U.S. The video won Video of the Year at last year's MTV Video Music Awards.



"1-800-273-8255" by Logic (featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

Video director: Andy Hines. Video producer: Andrew Lerios.

I know it, I know it, I know I'm hurting deep down but can't show it

I never had a place to call my own

I never had a home

Ain't nobody callin' my phone: Where you been? Where you at? What's on your mind?

They say every life precious but nobody care about mine

Logic told "Sunday Morning" correspondent Michelle Miller that while he had never contemplated suicide himself, "I thought it was important to discuss, [because] I witnessed it with, like, people I love, or seen people going through it."

The song is named for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. After Logic's performance on the Video Music Awards, calls to the helpline jumped by 50%. "I just wanted them to know that they really weren't alone. That's why I write songs like that," he said.