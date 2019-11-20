Michelle Obama has been nominated for a Grammy

Michelle Obama — former first lady, best-selling author and "world's most admired woman" — can now add a new accolade to her resume: Grammy nominee. That's right, the Grammy nominations were announced on "CBS This Morning" Wednesday, and Mrs. Obama is nominated for best spoken word album for the audio version of her memoir "Becoming."

Fellow nominees in the category include members of the Beastie Boys and actor-director John Waters.

"Becoming" is on track to be the best-selling memoir ever. According to Bertelsmann SE, the German conglomerate that has a controlling stake in publisher Penguin Random House, the book surpassed 10 million copies sold in March.

"I'm not aware, in my personal experience with Penguin Random House, that we ever sold 10 million units of a memoir," chief executive Markus Dohle told The Wall Street Journal at the time.

The memoir follows her journey from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to life after the White House. She also criticizes President Trump in the book, saying she could "never forgive" him for the birther conspiracy claims against her husband, and for putting her family's safety at risk.

Aside from becoming a hugely successful author, she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, have also become producers. The first of their many projects produced for Netflix premiered in August — a documentary called "American Factory." The power couple's Higher Ground Productions is set to release a whole slate of content on the streaming service.

Mrs. Obama was also named the "world's most admired woman" in a YouGov poll this year.

As for her potential Grammy, Obama will have to wait until January 26, 2020 to see if she won. Past winners in the best spoken word album category include Jimmy Carter (twice), Carrie Fisher, Stephen Colbert — and Barack Obama, who won twice.