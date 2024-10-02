Gmail users get new summary cards to track purchases, events

Google goes all in on AI at annual developer conference

Gmail users are getting an upgrade to their inboxes.

The email app's summary cards have been redesigned to give users a snapshot of their purchases, including shopping receipts, travel confirmations, reservations and other information that used to be dispersed across apps and inboxes.

Summary cards are not new to Gmail, but they've been redesigned, and now have an inbox tab of their own, called "Happening soon," according to Google.

If you buy tickets to a concert, the event's summary card will have an action button that will allow you to add it directly to your calendar, or invite others to join the event, Google added.

The redesign also helps users set reminders to pay bills, and lets them know when they can expect a delivery, without having to dig deep into their inboxes and then follow a link.

The updated summary cards apply to four frequent types of emails, Google said. They include:

Purchases: View order details and track package arrival dates.

Events: See a summary of dinner reservation details or concert tickets, and add events to your calendar or invite friends to join you.

Bills: View due dates for bills and set reminders to pay them.

Travel: Manage reservations, check in for a flight and access travel details like a hotel's check-out time all in one place.

The updated summary cards are now live. In the near future, Google will roll out the "Happening Soon" section at the top of inboxes where users can view updates without having to open emails.

Here's what the new summary cards look like.

The new summary cards are designed to give Gmail users easy access to event details and more. Google